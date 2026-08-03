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Impressive growth poses macroeconomic balancing challenge: experts

Overall, strong first-half performance has prompted several international institutions, including Standard Chartered, UOB and DBS, to raise their growth forecasts for Vietnam. Standard Chartered projects GDP growth of 9.5% in 2026 and 11% in 2027.

Vietnam records a trade deficit of around 16.65 billion USD in the first half of 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam records a trade deficit of around 16.65 billion USD in the first half of 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – International institutions have described Vietnam’s economic performance in the first half of 2026 as impressive, marked by stronger and more broad-based growth. However, rapid expansion amid narrowing policy room is making macroeconomic balances more sensitive, posing a key policy challenge for the remainder of the year.

Impressive growth with more balanced drivers

According to the latest data from the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance, Vietnam’s economy grew 8.39% in the second quarter, bringing first-half growth to 8.18% – significantly higher than the same period last year and among the strongest first-half performances in recent years.

Shantanu Chakraborty, Country Director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Vietnam, said the figures are promising, reflecting the economy’s resilience amid global headwinds.

Vu Binh Minh, CFA, Associate Director, FX Trading, Markets and Securities Services at HSBC Vietnam, attributed the strong performance to a more balanced growth structure, with domestic drivers making greater contributions. ADB Chief Economist for Vietnam Bui Minh Giap similarly noted that growth has become broad-based, driven by industry, construction, services, exports, foreign direct investment (FDI), public investment and recovering domestic demand.

The manufacturing sector remains a major growth engine, with industrial production rising 10.8% year-on-year in the first six months, including an 11.4% increase in manufacturing and processing. Singapore-based United Overseas Bank (UOB) said robust global demand for artificial intelligence (AI)-related products is providing additional momentum.

Public investment has also emerged as a key pillar. HSBC noted that infrastructure spending equivalent to around 6-7% of GDP is relatively high by regional standards, allowing Vietnam to make effective use of fiscal space as room for monetary easing becomes more limited.

Domestic consumption is recovering, with retail sales up 12.9%, while nearly 12.3 million international visitors arrived in Vietnam during the period. HSBC said stronger domestic drivers provide the economy with a greater buffer against external shocks.

FDI remains another bright spot. Registered FDI reached 34.65 billion USD, up 61%, while disbursed capital stood at 13.03 billion USD, the highest in five years. UOB said the figures indicate that global supply-chain diversification continues to benefit Vietnam.

Pressures ahead

Despite strong growth, HSBC warned that trade, inflation, exchange rates and interest rates could become more sensitive as policy buffers narrow.

Vietnam recorded a goods trade deficit of around 16.65 billion USD in the first half, reversing last year’s surplus. HSBC noted, however, that much of the increase in imports comprised machinery, equipment and production inputs, suggesting the deficit is largely linked to investment and future production capacity rather than consumption.

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Bandai Vietnam – an FDI enterprise providing stable jobs for nearly 1,000 workers. (Photo: VNA)

In this regard, the ADB Chief Economist for Vietnam said the downside of this trend is that it highlights the domestic economy's continued heavy reliance on imported inputs.

At the same time, rising inflation is limiting room for monetary policy. Average CPI increased 4.38% in the first half, close to the National Assembly’s target of around 4.5%, while core inflation rose 4.12%. Giap said the figures require monetary policy to remain flexible and cautious.

Exchange-rate pressures have also intensified, while interbank and deposit interest rates have remained high amid strong credit demand. Singapore-based DBS and UOB expect the State Bank of Vietnam to keep policy rates unchanged for the remainder of 2026, balancing growth support with inflation control.

Overall, strong first-half performance has prompted several international institutions, including Standard Chartered, UOB and DBS, to raise their growth forecasts for Vietnam. Standard Chartered projects GDP growth of 9.5% in 2026 and 11% in 2027.

HSBC said the second half of the year will be crucial in demonstrating that Vietnam can not only sustain rapid growth but also maintain macroeconomic stability./.

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