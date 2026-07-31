Hanoi welcomes Central Retail Vietnam's plans to expand modern retail investment

​Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi welcomes Central Retail Vietnam's plans to expand its investment in the capital, recognising the retailer's contribution to the city's socio-economic development, Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Tran Duc Thang said on July 30.

At a meeting with a Central Retail Vietnam delegation led by CEO Olivier Bernard R. Langlet, Thang highlighted Hanoi's growing consumer market, with a population of around 11 million and strong economic growth. By 2030, both the city's GRDP and per capita income are expected to rise sharply, with average income projected to nearly double, making Hanoi an increasingly attractive destination for domestic and international retailers.

He called on Central Retail Vietnam to continue prioritising Vietnamese-made products, particularly high-quality goods at competitive prices, to support domestic production while delivering greater value to consumers.

The city leader also encouraged the retailer to leverage its nationwide retail network to work with the municipal Department of Industry and Trade, and the Department of Science and Technology to strengthen product traceability. He urged the company to support farming areas, production and packaging facilities, and especially farmers.

​"Hanoi encourages the development of integrated value chains spanning production to consumption, linking shopping malls and supermarkets across the city with its production areas, thus enhancing the value of agricultural products and foster the sustainable development of supply chains," said he said.

Thang noted that Hanoi is entering a new phase of infrastructure development, with major ring roads, including Ring Roads 1, 2.5, 3.5 and 4, expected to be largely completed by mid-2027, while construction of the Hanoi section of Ring Road 5 is scheduled to begin this year.​

Combined with the expansion of new urban areas, these projects will create favourable conditions for reputable retailers such as Central Retail Vietnam to expand their presence, he said.​

Reaffirming that Hanoi welcomes responsible investors, Thang instructed relevant agencies to facilitate the company's expansion plans and resolve any issues in line with regulations.

​Langlet reaffirmed Central Retail's long-term commitment to Vietnam, describing the country as one of the group's strategic markets.

He said the company's goal extends beyond business expansion to improving quality of life through modern retail services and affordable, high-quality products.

Central Retail Vietnam will continue investing in its supermarket network while increasing the share of Vietnamese products in its distribution system. The group will also deepen support for farmers, cooperatives and producers across the supply chain, from cultivation and harvesting to packaging and product standardisation.​

According to Langlet, developing sustainable supply chains will ensure stable supply for businesses, provide producers with reliable market access and create more opportunities for Vietnamese agricultural products to enter modern retail channels and international markets.

He also outlined the company's next-phase strategy, which aligns with the Vietnamese Government's and Hanoi's priorities, including accelerating digital transformation in retail by building on digital platforms introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic to improve operational efficiency and customer experience.​

Noting food safety will remain a core competitive advantage, he said the group plans to strengthen partnerships with educational institutions to develop a skilled workforce for the retail sector, from supermarket managers to supply chain specialists.​

Welcoming Hanoi's long-term development vision under the capital's 100-year master plan, Langlet said Central Retail hopes to contribute by expanding its modern retail network. He noted that future retail growth is expected to shift towards the city's ring-road corridors as urban development expands beyond the traditional city centre.

He also proposed working with Hanoi authorities on urban planning to ensure future retail developments align with the capital's evolving urban landscape, while calling for continued support to facilitate the group's investment and business activities./.