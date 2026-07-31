Business

Hanoi welcomes Central Retail Vietnam's plans to expand modern retail investment

Central Retail Vietnam will continue investing in its supermarket network while increasing the share of Vietnamese products in its distribution system. The group will also deepen support for farmers, cooperatives and producers across the supply chain, from cultivation and harvesting to packaging and product standardisation.

Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Tran Duc Thang (L) meets with Central Retail Vietnam CEO Olivier Bernard R. Langlet on July 30. (Photo: hanoimoi.vn)
Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Tran Duc Thang (L) meets with Central Retail Vietnam CEO Olivier Bernard R. Langlet on July 30. (Photo: hanoimoi.vn)

​Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi welcomes Central Retail Vietnam's plans to expand its investment in the capital, recognising the retailer's contribution to the city's socio-economic development, Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Tran Duc Thang said on July 30.

At a meeting with a Central Retail Vietnam delegation led by CEO Olivier Bernard R. Langlet, Thang highlighted Hanoi's growing consumer market, with a population of around 11 million and strong economic growth. By 2030, both the city's GRDP and per capita income are expected to rise sharply, with average income projected to nearly double, making Hanoi an increasingly attractive destination for domestic and international retailers.

He called on Central Retail Vietnam to continue prioritising Vietnamese-made products, particularly high-quality goods at competitive prices, to support domestic production while delivering greater value to consumers.

The city leader also encouraged the retailer to leverage its nationwide retail network to work with the municipal Department of Industry and Trade, and the Department of Science and Technology to strengthen product traceability. He urged the company to support farming areas, production and packaging facilities, and especially farmers.

​"Hanoi encourages the development of integrated value chains spanning production to consumption, linking shopping malls and supermarkets across the city with its production areas, thus enhancing the value of agricultural products and foster the sustainable development of supply chains," said he said.

Thang noted that Hanoi is entering a new phase of infrastructure development, with major ring roads, including Ring Roads 1, 2.5, 3.5 and 4, expected to be largely completed by mid-2027, while construction of the Hanoi section of Ring Road 5 is scheduled to begin this year.​

Combined with the expansion of new urban areas, these projects will create favourable conditions for reputable retailers such as Central Retail Vietnam to expand their presence, he said.​

Reaffirming that Hanoi welcomes responsible investors, Thang instructed relevant agencies to facilitate the company's expansion plans and resolve any issues in line with regulations.

​Langlet reaffirmed Central Retail's long-term commitment to Vietnam, describing the country as one of the group's strategic markets.

He said the company's goal extends beyond business expansion to improving quality of life through modern retail services and affordable, high-quality products.

Central Retail Vietnam will continue investing in its supermarket network while increasing the share of Vietnamese products in its distribution system. The group will also deepen support for farmers, cooperatives and producers across the supply chain, from cultivation and harvesting to packaging and product standardisation.​

According to Langlet, developing sustainable supply chains will ensure stable supply for businesses, provide producers with reliable market access and create more opportunities for Vietnamese agricultural products to enter modern retail channels and international markets.

He also outlined the company's next-phase strategy, which aligns with the Vietnamese Government's and Hanoi's priorities, including accelerating digital transformation in retail by building on digital platforms introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic to improve operational efficiency and customer experience.​

Noting food safety will remain a core competitive advantage, he said the group plans to strengthen partnerships with educational institutions to develop a skilled workforce for the retail sector, from supermarket managers to supply chain specialists.​

Welcoming Hanoi's long-term development vision under the capital's 100-year master plan, Langlet said Central Retail hopes to contribute by expanding its modern retail network. He noted that future retail growth is expected to shift towards the city's ring-road corridors as urban development expands beyond the traditional city centre.

He also proposed working with Hanoi authorities on urban planning to ensure future retail developments align with the capital's evolving urban landscape, while calling for continued support to facilitate the group's investment and business activities./.

VNA
#Hanoi #Central Retail Vietnam #foreign investment in Hanoi Ha Noi
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi pilots digital consumer protection, e-commerce assurance scheme

Under a blueprint issued on July 27, 2026, the capital city aims to have 500 businesses and organisations participating in or connected to the scheme by 2028. It also targets 1,000 products on dedicated digital storefronts or linked online platforms, with at least 80% of products carrying traceability information or suitable identification codes.

A Hanoi leader presents a gift to President of the Rome City Council Svetlana Celli at the meeting on July 27. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, Rome sign statement on advancing all-round ties

The two-year statement focuses on six priority areas, namely urban management and regeneration; environmental protection and sustainable development; education and culture; social development; integration and innovation; and the economy, trade and investment.

See more

An aircraft of Vietjet (Photo: VietnamPlus)

Vietjet resumes five routes to Da Lat

A Vietjet representative said the resumption of multiple routes will provide more convenient travel options for residents and tourists while restoring Lam Dong's direct air connectivity with economic and tourism centres across the country.

Delegates at the launch of the air route linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Da Lat in the central province of Lam Dong on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

Daily Can Tho-Da Lat flight service launched

VASCO, a member of Vietnam Airlines Group, officially launched an air route linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Da Lat in the central province of Lam Dong on August 19, expected to provide more travel options for people in the Mekong Delta while expanding tourism and trade links between the southern region and the Central Highlands.

Can Gio protective forest spans four communes — Can Gio, Binh Khanh, An Thoi Dong and Thanh An of Ho Chi Minh City - creating potential for the development of the carbon credit market. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City businesses eye opportunities from carbon market

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Le Cong Thanh said Vietnam is shifting from policy development and refinement to the implementation and operation of the carbon market. The domestic carbon exchange began pilot operations on June 29, 2026, providing a platform for trading greenhouse gas emission allowances and carbon credits.

Visitors learn about a robot model designed to care for the elderly at Qualcomm’s booth. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City hosts International Innovation Forum and Exhibition 2026

InnoEx 2026 focuses on major shifts reshaping the global economy, including artificial intelligence (AI), data, automation, green transition, international trade and new business models. It also provides a platform connecting businesses, startups, investors and solution providers, facilitating partnerships, investment and access to knowledge and technologies.

Vietjet launches a series of new routes connecting Vietnam with Cebu and Clark (Philippines), Chiang Mai (Thailand), and Osaka (Japan). (Photo: Vietjet)

Vietjet expands flight network in Philippines, Thailand

To celebrate these new services, from August 18 to 20, 2026, passengers can enjoy the opportunity to book Eco tickets from 0 VND (excluding taxes and fees), along with 20% off SkyBoss and Deluxe tickets using promo code HIVJ20, opening the door to exciting destinations across Asia.

Vietnamese manufacturers’ production capacity, product quality and reliability are helping strengthen their position in US retail supply chains (Illustrative image, Source: VNA)

US retailers widen sourcing drive in Vietnam

Despite tariff changes and major shifts in global supply chains, US buyers continue to value Vietnamese suppliers. In the first seven months of this year, the US remained Vietnam’s largest export market, with export turnover reaching 104.7 billion USD, up 23% year-on-year.

Vinachem affirms its position as a leading chemical enterprise at the Autumn Fair 2025 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese enterprises renew growth model to move up global value chains

The resolution identifies enterprises as the centre of the renewal process, urging them to shift from cost-based competition to productivity, technology, quality and market responsiveness; from operating independently to joining industrial ecosystems; and from participating in value chains to mastering and eventually leading them.

Key export sectors such as textiles – garments, footwear and furniture, along with many signature products of Da Nang, have strong potential to expand their markets through online export channels. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang seeks to boost online exports

To help businesses go global, Da Nang is shifting from supporting individual online activities to developing an integrated ecosystem covering products, branding, platforms, payments, logistics, legal issues and market information. This is also part of the city’s e-commerce development orientation for 2026-2030, which identifies e-commerce as an important component of the digital economy.