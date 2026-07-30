Thailand Week 2026 underway in Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Thailand Week 2026 officially opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) on July 30, featuring nearly 180 booths hosted by leading Thai exporters and Vietnamese importers of Thai products.



Organised by the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) under Thailand's Ministry of Commerce, the event offers visitors a wide range of products and services, including food and beverages, beauty and wellness products, electrical appliances and household goods, fashion and accessories, and mother-and-baby products. It showcases offerings from the trade, tourism, banking and hospitality sectors, including restaurants certified under the Thai SELECT programme.



The event features a series of highlights, including live cooking demonstrations of authentic Thai cuisine presented by Thai SELECT-certified restaurants based in Ho Chi Minh City.



In addition, visitors can explore premium Thai products and services recognised under the Thailand Trust Mark (T Mark), the country's national quality certification, as well as recipients of the Prime Minister's Export Award.



Visitors to the Thailand Week 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City on July 30. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Usasri Kheorayab, Commercial Consul and Director of the Thai Trade Centre in Ho Chi Minh City, said that Vietnam and Thailand continue to strengthen their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Ho Chi Minh City has consolidated its role as a dynamic economic hub and an important gateway connecting the business communities of both countries.



She noted that Thailand Week has become one of the DITP's flagship trade promotion events in Vietnam, helping transform business opportunities into long-term commercial partnerships.



Sharing the same view, Wiraka Moodhitaporn, Consul General of Thailand in Ho Chi Minh City, said the annual event has, over the years, brought together businesses, entrepreneurs, importers, distributors and investors from both countries, creating opportunities to forge new partnerships, strengthen supply chain connectivity and exchange ideas that pave the way for new areas of cooperation.



Thailand Week 2026 runs until August 1./.