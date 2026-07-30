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Over 300 firms participate in Vietnam Medi-Pharm Expo 2026

The exhibition, jointly organised by VINEXAD Company and the Ho Chi Minh City Medical Equipment Association (HMEA), features 380 booths displaying thousands of products covering pharmaceuticals, medical and dental equipment, rehabilitation, healthcare technologies, dietary supplements, cosmetics, pharmaceutical ingredients, and production machinery.

Domestic and international companies come to the exhibition to expand partnerships. (Photo: VNA)
Domestic and international companies come to the exhibition to expand partnerships. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The 24th International Medical, Hospital & Pharmaceutical Exhibition (Vietnam Medi-Pharm Expo 2026) opened in Ho Chi Minh City on July 30, bringing together 300 businesses from 15 countries and territories and the latest updates and innovations in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors.

The exhibition, jointly organised by VINEXAD Company and the Ho Chi Minh City Medical Equipment Association (HMEA), features 380 booths displaying thousands of products covering pharmaceuticals, medical and dental equipment, rehabilitation, healthcare technologies, dietary supplements, cosmetics, pharmaceutical ingredients, and production machinery.

This year's event also highlights the growing presence of Vietnamese companies, including Lavitec, Semeco, F.T.Pharma and Wecare 247, which have invested in research, technological innovation and product quality in Vietnam's pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.

A key feature of the exhibition is the dedicated WPE & WHPE pavilion for pharmaceutical ingredients and the PE-Tech zone for pharmaceutical processing technologies and equipment. These specialised areas serve as a platform connecting global suppliers with emerging markets, particularly in pharmaceutical intermediates and natural extract production.

Rapid growth in the healthcare market, population ageing, digital transformation in healthcare, and increasingly stringent requirements on product quality, corporate governance and sustainable development are creating both opportunities and challenges for the pharmaceutical and medical equipment industries. Against this backdrop, the expo provides businesses with opportunities to keep abreast of new trends, access advanced technologies, and expand domestic and international partnerships.

HMEA Chairman Hua Phu Doan said the exhibition not only introduces new products and technologies but also promotes technology transfer, supply chain development and greater competitiveness for Vietnamese enterprises. At the same time, it serves as a bridge for international companies seeking to enter the Vietnamese market and expand their regional distribution networks and partnerships.

Running through August 1, the expo also features a series of specialised seminars, business matching programmes and B2B networking activities. Seminar topics include maximising the value of Vietnamese medicinal herbs in support of the pharmaceutical industry and sustainable socio-economic development, as well as legal risk management under Decree No. 90/2026/ND-CP and environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices in the pharmaceutical and medical equipment sectors.

Nguyen Toan Thang, Deputy Chief of the Ministry of Health Office, said hosting the event in the country's leading economic hub underscores its role in promoting a modern, integrated and sustainable healthcare market. He expressed confidence that the annual exhibition will continue to serve as an effective trade promotion platform, attracting high-quality investment to Vietnam while helping domestic enterprises improve their competitiveness and expand into regional and global markets./.

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