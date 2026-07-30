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Phu Quoc International Airport sees 44% rise in takeoffs, landings

The number of aircraft takeoffs and landings neared 27,919, an increase of more than 8,500 flights, or almost 44%. The surge came as the airport sustained high-intensity operations while fast-tracking a major expansion to prepare for the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2027.

Passengers arrive at Phu Quoc International Airport. (Photo: VNA)
Passengers arrive at Phu Quoc International Airport. (Photo: VNA)

An Giang (VNA) – Since Sun Group took over the operation of Phu Quoc International Airport on January 1, 2026, passenger volumes have repeatedly set records, with more than 4.48 million passengers served during January - July, up nearly 38% annually.

The number of aircraft takeoffs and landings neared 27,919, an increase of more than 8,500 flights, or almost 44%. The surge came as the airport sustained high-intensity operations while fast-tracking a major expansion to prepare for the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2027.

The airport has upgraded passenger touchpoints, delivering site-wide Wi-Fi, faster 4G/5G connectivity, and more optimised flight information displays. An electronic toll collection system at entry and exit points has cut vehicle transit time.

A standout technology deployment is Sun Express, a biometric system and automated gate using facial recognition that lets passengers clear security and board quickly, safely and without physical contact.

To improve convenience and ease terminal congestion, the airport has rolled out check-in at La Festa Phu Quoc, Curio Collection by Hilton, and New World Phu Quoc Resort. Passengers can check in and get boarding passes before leaving their hotels, while luggage is accepted on site and transported directly for standard security screening.

The entire 3,300m Runway 2 was completed in roughly eight months of construction - a record-breaking pace. It is the first and most critical piece of a broader infrastructure complex that includes a VIP terminal, Terminal 2, an upgrade of Runway 1, an aviation fuel storage facility and underground fueling system, an in-flight catering facility, and a maintenance hangar for large aircraft.

Nguyen Ba Quan, Director of Phu Quoc International Airport, called it a highly significant construction project completed within an extremely tight timeframe and amid difficult weather. Most importantly, construction had to proceed while the airport stayed fully operational, even as takeoffs, landings and passenger traffic surged in the early months of this year.

On July 27, a flight inspection and calibration aircraft - Beechcraft B300 King Air 350ER from the King Air 300 series, registered in the Czech Republic and operated by a mixed Vietnamese-Czech crew, performed an approach to Runway 28R to check and calibrate the Instrument Landing System/Distance Measuring Equipment, approach lighting and Precision Approach Path Indicator systems at the 28R end.

On July 28, two additional calibration flights were carried out on Runway 2. It is a cornerstone of the airport expansion designed for the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2027. At 3,300m long and 45m wide, built to ICAO Code E and ICAO 4E standards, it can handle wide-body jets such as the Boeing 787, Airbus A350 and Boeing 777, and Code F aircraft when needed.

The runway provides a critical foundation for Phu Quoc to receive official and commercial international flights from the 21 APEC member economies, along with thousands of delegates during the week.

Putting Runway 2 into operation will also pave the way for the subsequent upgrade of the existing Runway 1 to 3,500m, gradually establishing a globally standardised two-runway system at the airport.

Sun Airport JSC has invested in the expansion with a total capital of 22 trillion VND (846 million USD).

Covering 1,050 ha, the project will lift the airport’s annual capacity to 20 million passengers from 2027. Under a second phase, capacity is expected to rise to 50 million a year.

At Terminal 2, 90% of structural work and roof structure installation are completed. The installation of aviation equipment is underway, while finishings have reached around 30%.

Around 3,000-3,500 engineers, workers and supervisory staff are on the Terminal 2 construction site each day. The goal is to complete the entire Terminal 2 roof structure in August, allowing subsequent stages to proceed.

The VIP terminal has finished 100% of structural and steel-frame works and is now in the mechanical-and-electrical installation and finishing phase.

Meanwhile, Runway 2 is completed, and calibration flights have been conducted, with acceptance and commissioning set for September 2026.

Earlier, the first aircraft apron, Apron 1C, completed all structural works and became operational on April 16, following three months of construction./.

VNA
#Kinh tế tư nhân #NQ 68 #Phu Quoc International Airport #takeoffs #landings #APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2027
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