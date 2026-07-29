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A Sun Group hotel's bar makes Asia's 50 Best Bars

The Hudson Rooms, the rooftop bar perched atop Capella Hanoi, has been ranked No. 46 in Asia's 50 Best Bars 2026. It marks the first time a bar in Hanoi has entered Asia's Top 50, making Vietnam one of the few countries represented in this highly respected ranking. This year, only two Vietnamese bars secured a place in the Top 50.

Hanoi (VNA) - The Hudson Rooms at Capella Hanoi has become one of only two bars in Vietnam to earn a place in Asia's 50 Best Bars 2026 — one of the world's most prestigious and rigorous rankings in the global bar industry.

The Hudson Rooms, the rooftop bar perched atop Capella Hanoi, has been ranked No. 46 in Asia's 50 Best Bars 2026. It marks the first time a bar in Hanoi has entered Asia's Top 50, making Vietnam one of the few countries represented in this highly respected ranking. This year, only two Vietnamese bars secured a place in the Top 50.

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The elegant rooftop setting of The Hudson Rooms at Capella Hanoi. (Sun Group)

Part of The World's 50 Best portfolio, Asia's 50 Best Bars is widely regarded as one of the most influential and prestigious awards in the global bar industry. Unlike many awards that rely on nominations, the ranking is determined by a voting academy of more than 300 independent experts, including bartenders, bar owners, journalists, consultants, and leading drinks and food writers from across Asia.

Academy members may vote only for bars they have personally visited within a specified period. Each venue is evaluated on multiple criteria, including drink quality, bartending technique, creativity, service, design, atmosphere, and the overall guest experience. There is no application process or award campaigning, making a place in the Top 50 one of the industry's most difficult achievements to attain.

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Signature cocktails that propelled The Hudson Rooms into Asia's Top 50 this year. (Photo: Sun Group)

After making its debut on Asia's 100 Best Bars list last year at No. 86, The Hudson Rooms has now advanced into Asia's Top 50, becoming the first hotel bar in Hanoi to reach this milestone.

Located on the top floor of Capella Hanoi, The Hudson Rooms transports guests to the glamour of 1920s New York through elegant Art Deco interiors, antique bronze mirrors, marble finishes, and warm golden lighting. By day, it operates as an oyster bar inspired by New York's iconic Fulton Fish Market, serving seafood towers, fresh oysters, and premium caviar. As night falls, the venue transforms into an upscale cocktail destination, complete with its signature nightly red-carpet ceremony at 21:30, adding a theatrical flourish to the guest experience.

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Track 61, the hidden speakeasy for guests seeking an immersive journey through exceptional spirits. (Photo: Sun Group)

Hidden behind The Hudson Rooms is Track 61, an exclusive speakeasy accessible only to guests who solve a puzzle to discover its secret entrance. Inspired by the historic underground passage linking New York's Grand Central Terminal with the Waldorf Astoria Hotel, Track 61 offers a curated collection of rare whiskies, premium cigars, and an intimate setting for discerning spirit enthusiasts.

The bar is led by Head Bartender Nguyen Ngoc Khanh (Patrick), winner of World Class Vietnam 2025, under the management of Sean Halse. Its latest cocktail menu, Express Line, draws inspiration from the New York City subway system, dividing the menu into four metro lines, each representing a distinct cocktail style and turning every drink into a journey through the city that never sleeps.

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Head Bartender Patrick (left) and Bar Manager Sean Halse (right). (Photo: Sun Group)

The Hudson Rooms is part of the luxury hospitality ecosystem at Capella Hanoi, the ultra-luxury hotel developed by Sun Group in the heart of Vietnam's capital. Designed by renowned architect Bill Bensley, the hotel recreates the atmosphere of an intimate opera house, where every guest room, restaurant, and bar tells a story inspired by the golden age of performing arts in the early 20th century. Since opening, Capella Hanoi has received numerous accolades from leading global travel organisations and publications, establishing itself as one of Hanoi's most distinguished luxury hospitality landmarks.

The Hudson Rooms' inclusion among Asia's 50 Best Bars further reflects Sun Group's long-term vision for premium hospitality – going beyond the development of world-class hotels to create dining, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences that can compete with the region's leading destinations. The achievement also strengthens Hanoi's presence on Asia's bar map, alongside long-established cocktail capitals such as Singapore, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Seoul./.

VNA
#Kinh tế tư nhân #Sun Group #Hudson Rooms #Capella Hanoi #Asia's 50 Best Bars #NQ 68 -BT
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