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India officially opens market to Vietnamese fresh durian

The amended regulations add Vietnam to the list of countries permitted to export fresh durian to India. The South Asian nation also waives additional phytosanitary declaration requirements on the phytosanitary certificate and does not impose any special import conditions for the product.

Visitors pose with durian at an event promoting Vietnam’s renowned and distinctive fruit. (Photo: VNA)
Visitors pose with durian at an event promoting Vietnam’s renowned and distinctive fruit. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - India has officially opened its market to fresh Vietnamese durian, allowing imports of the fruit for consumption, the Department of Crop Production and Plant Protection under the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said.

The move follows India's issuance of the Plant Quarantine (Regulation of Import into India) Fifth Amendment Order, 2026 under Notification No. S.O. 3828(E) dated July 9. According to the Indian Embassy in Hanoi, the order was published in the Gazette of India on July 13 and took effect on the date of announcement.

The amended regulations add Vietnam to the list of countries permitted to export fresh durian to India. The South Asian nation also waives additional phytosanitary declaration requirements on the phytosanitary certificate and does not impose any special import conditions for the product.

The market opening comes after sustained technical engagement between the plant protection authorities of the two countries and reflects deepening agricultural and trade cooperation between Vietnam and India.

For Vietnamese exporters, India presents a promising new destination thanks to its large population, growing middle class and rising demand for premium imported food products. The new market is expected to help diversify Vietnam's export markets, reduce dependence on traditional buyers and further strengthen the global profile of Vietnamese durian.

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Durian collected for distribution in Dong Thap province. (Photo: VNA)

As the market is still in its early stages, consumption is initially expected to be concentrated in major cities through premium retailers, imported fruit stores, restaurants, hotels and e-commerce platforms. The Department of Crop Production and Plant Protection urged exporters to study consumer preferences, purchasing power, product specifications, logistics and distribution networks to develop effective market-entry strategies.

The department said it will continue coordinating with Indian authorities, relevant Vietnamese agencies, Vietnam's representative offices in India, local administrations and industry associations to facilitate exports and address any issues that emerge during implementation.

While India's approval marks an important milestone for Vietnamese durian exports, sustained success will depend on consistent product quality, compliance with import regulations, strong brand credibility and the ability to build lasting consumer demand. The new market also highlights the need to further modernise Vietnam's durian production, packaging, storage and export supply chain./.

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