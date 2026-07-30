Travel

Hanoi ranks among world's top 10 street food cities

With its rich culinary diversity, distinctive flavours and affordable prices, Hanoi's street food has long been one of the capital's signature tourism products, helping promote its image and attract an increasing number of international visitors.

The craft of making banh cuon Thanh Tri (Thanh Tri steamed rice rolls) has officially been recognised as part of Vietnam’s National Intangible Cultural Heritage, upholding Hanoi’s long‑standing culinary traditions (Photo: VNA)
The craft of making banh cuon Thanh Tri (Thanh Tri steamed rice rolls) has officially been recognised as part of Vietnam’s National Intangible Cultural Heritage, upholding Hanoi’s long‑standing culinary traditions (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi has been ranked eighth among the world's top 10 cities for street food in a new study by Radical Storage, an online luggage storage platform operating in the travel technology sector, cementing the capital's appeal as a culinary destination for international visitors.

The study looked at 6,897 street food vendors in the 100 most-visited cities around the globe.

Rankings were based on several criteria, including the number of vendors with a star rating above four, the variety of cuisines on offer, the availability of vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options, the proportion of budget-friendly eats, and the vendor density per square kilometre. Stall density and affordability were given the greatest weighting.

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A screenshot of the Euronews article "The world's top 10 cities for street food have been revealed", published on July 30, 2026.

Paris topped the ranking with a score of 7.2 out of 10, followed by Athens and Thessaloniki in Greece. The remaining places in the top 10 went to Barcelona (Spain), London (the UK), Rhodes (Greece), Rome (Italy), Hanoi (Vietnam), Budapest (Hungary), and Amsterdam (the Netherlands).

According to Radical Storage, Hanoi's appeal lies in its blend of authentic local cuisine, affordable prices and the unique experience of dining along the streets and narrow alleys of the Old Quarter. The platform recommends visitors try signature dishes such as pho (Vietnamese noodle soup), bun cha (grilled pork with rice noodles), banh mi (baguette) and egg coffee.

In recent years, Hanoi has earned growing international recognition for its food scene. The Michelin Guide has included many restaurants and eateries in the capital in its selections, with several street food vendors receiving the Bib Gourmand distinction for serving high-quality food at reasonable prices.

Travel platform Tripadvisor has also repeatedly recognised Hanoi in its Travellers' Choice Best of the Best awards as one of the world's attractive culinary destinations. Meanwhile, food guide TasteAtlas has consistently ranked Vietnamese favourites such as pho, banh mi and bun cha among the world's best dishes.

With its rich culinary diversity, distinctive flavours and affordable prices, Hanoi's street food has long been one of the capital's signature tourism products, helping promote its image and attract an increasing number of international visitors./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #top 10 street food cities #Hanoi #Radical Storage Ha Noi
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