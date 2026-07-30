Travel

Vietnam emerges as premier wedding destination

With advantages such as scenic landscapes, increasingly developed infrastructure and the capacity to host large-scale events, Vietnam is well-positioned to develop wedding tourism into a specialised product, helping to attract high-spending visitors and enhance the destination's competitiveness, an official has said.

The wedding of an Indian couple in Da Nang. Vietnam is gradually becoming a hot wedding destination for global billionaires. (Photo courtesy of the Da Nang Culture, Sports and Tourism Department)
The wedding of an Indian couple in Da Nang. Vietnam is gradually becoming a hot wedding destination for global billionaires. (Photo courtesy of the Da Nang Culture, Sports and Tourism Department)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – Vietnam is gradually asserting its position on the regional wedding tourism map after several million-dollar weddings held for the super-rich from India, the Philippines and the US, along with increasing interest from global wedding planning businesses.

In the first four months of 2026, Quang Ninh hosted six weddings for Indian billionaires. Each multi-day event drew hundreds of guests and cost millions of US dollars.

Throughout 2025, more than 50 international weddings from India, the US, Australia and overseas Vietnamese were held in Da Nang.

Leading wedding planners from India have visited the city to inspect hotels, resorts and event venues, and experienced the central city's strengths and services first-hand.

After Phu Quoc, other Vietnamese localities – especially Da Nang, Ha Long and Nha Trang – have gradually attracted more attention from the international wedding market. Other rising venues are Hue, Sa Pa, Ninh Binh, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Nguyen Trung Khanh, Director of the Vietnam National Tourism Administration, said: "Vietnam is a premier destination for the Indian and Middle Eastern event and wedding industries.

"With advantages such as scenic landscapes, increasingly developed infrastructure and the capacity to host large-scale events, Vietnam is well-positioned to develop wedding tourism into a specialised product, helping to attract high-spending visitors and enhance the destination's competitiveness."

He named Phu Quoc and Da Nang as standout destinations for wedding tourism, while Quang Ninh was described as a top destination for international luxury weddings.

Destination weddings

An international wedding often spans three to five days, or even a full week, featuring a series of activities ranging from welcome parties, sightseeing tours, social gatherings, the wedding party and the post-wedding getaway.

Typically, all of the wedding participants are travellers, dedicating significant time to exploring the destination and using a wide range of services.

Chairman of the Da Nang Tourism Association Cao Tri Dung said Vietnam and especially Da Nang have several advantages for developing this tourism product.

He said infrastructure, landscapes and services form a foundation for attracting international wedding parties. The key to a destination's appeal lies in the ability to design itineraries tailored to diverse groups. When every member of the party enjoys a unique experience, both the length of their stay and their overall spending tend to increase.

Nguyen Van Hieu, CEO of Vitamin Tours and Events, said: "International guests no longer view a wedding merely as a lavish event lasting a few hours. They want the entire trip to be a complete experience for family and friends, encompassing relaxation, dining and destination exploration."

This is one reason that wedding tourism is considered a high-value economic segment. Wedding guests typically stay for several days, using services including accommodation, transportation, dining, shopping, entertainment and sightseeing.

Spending is typically distributed across various businesses, helping boost revenue throughout visitors' stays at the destination, he said.

Impressive spots

Da Nang is the first locality to build a strategic plan to develop wedding tourism. After a pilot in 2024–2025, the city is carrying out a programme of various support policies under the message “Da Nang – Where Happiness Begins”.

"Da Nang enjoys advantages in air connectivity; diverse tourism assets ranging from beaches and mountains to cultural heritage sites; and a comprehensive infrastructure system alongside a network of high-quality resorts with competitive pricing," Dung said.

In Da Nang, tourists can combine a relaxing getaway and golfing with exploring Ba Na, Hoi An and other nearby destinations all in one trip.

Phu Quoc is the most popular destination after hosting a massive international wedding of about 700 guests in 2019. After the publicity surrounding the event, the pearl island became a favourite destination for many elite couples.

More than beautiful beaches and luxurious resorts, the secluded island offers a private setting ideal for hosting a complete wedding, including extra activities.

With its scenic landscapes, high-end resorts and capacity to host large-scale events, Phu Quoc can deliver all-inclusive packages that combine leisure, unique experiences and honeymoons.

Meanwhile, Hanoi is a cultural experience for wedding guests thanks to its unique architecture, culinary and craft traditions, comprehensive service system and the ability to deliver a wide range of experiences for international tour groups.

The capital city's Old Quarter, night tours, much-loved cuisine, traditional craft villages and creative spaces are expected to be combined into programmes tailored specifically for wedding groups, contributing to extended stays and increased spending.

Its network of five-star hotels, convention centres and increasingly modern transport infrastructure has made the capital a leading destination for wedding tourism, blending culture, cuisine and urban experiences.

Quang Ninh can also offer great wedding destinations due to its heritage and distinctive venues, such as Ha Long Bay, the Yen Tu mountain range, cave systems and luxury cruise ships and resorts that combine leisure with cultural experiences./.

VNA
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