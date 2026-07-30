Vietravel Airlines opens Ho Chi Minh City - Shenzhen direct route

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietravel Airlines has unveiled a plan to operate a direct flight route between Ho Chi Minh City - the southern largest economic hub of Vietnam, and Shenzhen of China, with services set to commence on August 15.

The airline announced at an agency conference in Shenzhen, China, on July 30 that the new route will take approximately two hours and 50 minutes. With flights scheduled in the evening and early morning, the service is expected to better accommodate business travellers, trade fair participants, sourcing trips and group tours.

Vietravel Airlines said the route was designed around the principles of “direct connectivity, affordable fares and transparent services”, providing passengers with a convenient alternative to transit flights through other regional hubs.

The airline said the new service will help bridge two major economic centres while strengthening Vietnam’s links with the Greater Bay Area, a key Chinese region known for its strengths in technology, manufacturing, trade and innovation.

The route will also provide travellers with easier access to nearby destinations such as Guangzhou, Hong Kong (China) and other cities across the Greater Bay Area. At the same time, it will offer Chinese visitors more convenient connections to Vietnam’s tourism destinations. Vietravel Airlines expects the service to benefit business communities, tourists and residents of both countries.

The launch comes ahead of a series of APEC 2026 activities in China, including the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week scheduled to be held in Shenzhen in November 2026, further highlighting the importance of enhanced air connectivity between the two markets.

The conference underscored Vietravel Airlines’ strategy to expand its international network and strengthen its foothold in China. Through the new route, the carrier aims to develop a two-way travel corridor, bringing passengers from Shenzhen and the Greater Bay Area to Ho Chi Minh City and other major destinations in Vietnam, while enabling Vietnamese travellers to access China’s leading technology, manufacturing, commercial and tourism centres.

The airline said the new route will also pave the way for potential expansion to other Chinese cities, including Chongqing, Kunming, Hangzhou and Nanjing.

The new service is expected to meet growing travel demand between Vietnam and China while supporting Vietravel Airlines’ long-term plans to broaden its international operations, expand into key markets and enhance Vietnam’s regional connectivity.

At the event, Vietravel Airlines signed a strategic cooperation agreement and officially launched its General Sales Agent (GSA) in Shenzhen - Shenzhen Chanxiaoming Network Technology Co., Ltd.

Leveraging local market expertise and distribution networks, the GSA will support the airline in sales development, product promotion, travel agent coordination and customer services in China. The partnership is expected to accelerate market penetration while ensuring consistent communication of flight schedules, fares, baggage policies, sales programmes and other service information./.

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