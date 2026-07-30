Politics

Party General Secretary and State President receives Korean minister

Vietnam attaches great importance to its relationship with the RoK and wishes to further foster the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, especially in politics, economy, trade, investment, science and technology, culture, and people-to-people exchanges, said Party General Secretary and State President To Lam.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (right) and visiting Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Kim Yun-duk. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (right) and visiting Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Kim Yun-duk. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary and State President To Lam hosted a reception for visiting Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Kim Yun-duk in Hanoi on July 30, showing a desire to further strengthen the bilateral relationship.

During the meeting, the top Vietnamese leader expressed confidence that Kim’s working visit will contribute to further strengthening economic cooperation in particular and the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations in general.

He took the occasion to extend his warm regards to RoK President Lee Jae Myung, believing that under Lee's leadership, the RoK will achieve greater achievements in the time ahead.​

vnanet-toan-canh-buoi-tiep.jpg
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (right) hosts a reception for visiting Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Kim Yun-duk in Hanoi on July 30.
﻿ (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary and President Lam showed satisfaction with the substantive progress in bilateral ties in recent times, affirming that Vietnam attaches great importance to its relationship with the RoK and wishes to further foster the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, especially in politics, economy, trade, investment, science and technology, culture, and people-to-people exchanges.

He stressed the importance of achieving the two-way trade target of 150 billion USD by 2030 in a balanced and sustainable manner, expressing his hope that the RoK will continue to accompany Vietnam in implementing its national development strategies.

Welcoming the close cooperation between the Vietnamese Ministry of Construction and the RoK Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, the host called on the two ministries to step up experience sharing and practical cooperation in infrastructure development, renewable energy, shipbuilding technology and high-quality human resources development, which are among Vietnam's priority development areas in the new era.

For his part, Kim conveyed President Lee's best regards to the top Vietnamese leader and other senior Vietnamese leaders.

Congratulating Vietnam on its recent socio-economic development achievements, Kim expressed his belief that under General Secretary and President Lam’s leadership, Vietnam will continue to make new progress towards its goals of becoming a developing country with modern industry by 2030 and a high-income developed nation by 2045.

The guest presented a letter from President Lee to the top Vietnamese leader, reaffirming the RoK's desire to further promote bilateral cooperation.

The letter underscored the RoK's readiness to share its development experience in areas where it has strengths and Vietnam has demand, affirming that the RoK will remain one of Vietnam's reliable partners in implementing its national development goals in the future./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #Vietnam #RoK #bilateral relationship #Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Korea (RoK) Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

At the BCEC headquarters (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, RoK deepen startup ecosystem connectivity

Both sides agreed that Vietnam-RoK startup cooperation must pivot from fact-finding tours, trade shows and short-term networking towards a hard-nosed partnership model that delivers concrete market access, business partner matchmaking, product validation, technology piloting and investor connectivity.

Vietnam, RoK expand supply chain, manufacturing cooperation

Vietnam, RoK expand supply chain, manufacturing cooperation

Beyond sourcing products, RoK companies aim to build long-term partnerships with Vietnamese firms through product showcases, business-to-business (B2B) matchmaking, investment opportunities and sustainable supply chain development.

See more

Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Legal and Judicial Affairs Phan Chi Hieu delivers a verification report on three draft laws - the revised Penal Code, the revised Criminal Procedure Code, and the revised Law on Organisation of Criminal Investigation Agencies on August 20. (Photo: VNA)

Bill seeks to narrow application scope of death penalty for six offences

Lawmakers on August 20 discussed the Government's proposal and a verification report on the draft revised Penal Code, which narrows the application scope of the death penalty for six offences, retaining it for only four, namely treason, murder, terrorism and illegal drug production.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Nguyen Thanh Le (L) and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at their meeting on August 19. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam seeks to deepen strategic partnership with Kazakhstan

Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Le affirmed that he will work closely with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ministries, agencies and localities to effectively implement high-level agreements, strengthen political trust and promote cooperation in trade, investment, transport and logistics, tourism, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.

National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Khac Dinh precides over the discussion (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to bills aim to close loopholes in criminal laws

The amendments to the Penal Code focus on four major areas - revising and supplementing provisions on offences and penalties; revising provisions on grounds for exclusion, postponement and exemption from criminal liability and the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution; and ensuring consistency, feasibility and sound legislative drafting.

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

Party General Secretary and President To Lam's working session with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam International Fisheries Exhibition 2026, and Vietnam advancing to the ASEAN Cup final after beating Malaysia 2-0 in the second leg of semifinals are among news highlights on August 19 evening.

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung presents the Government’s proposals on the amendments to the 2024 Land Law. (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to Land Law aim to achieve three key goals

The Government has identified three major objectives: promptly institutionalising Party policies on land, private-sector development and national digital transformation; addressing urgent practical obstacles to unlock resources and support the goal of double-digit economic growth; and building a modern, streamlined and effective land management system through stronger decentralisation and administrative reform.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)

NA considers consolidated law to streamline public finance management

Consolidating the Law on State Budget 2025 and the Law on Public Investment 2024 (amended and supplemented in 2025) is necessary to establish a consistent public finance management mechanism; minimise procedures, time and compliance costs; and improve the mobilisation, management and use of State budget resources to support growth.

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum attracts a large number of visitors (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: A century of aspirations, a rising Vietnam

Today, Vietnam's mission is to open the doors wider to development, move the country forward and join the ranks of major powers through its own strength. This is also the most practical way to carry forward the spirit of the historic autumn of 1945.

The 16th National Assembly begins the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

NA begins second phase of first extraordinary session, focusing on land, housing policies

The 16th National Assembly began the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19, hearing presentations on policy orientations for drafting the Law on State Budget (consolidated); amending the 2024 Land Law, the 2023 Housing Law, and the Law on Real Estate Business; and the integration of four national target programmes into a single one.