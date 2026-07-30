Politics

☕ Afternoon briefing on July 30

The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

☕ Afternoon briefing on July 30

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Vietnam and New Zealand have considerable untapped potential to deepen cooperation in trade and investment, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung said during his meeting with New Zealand Ambassador to Vietnam Caroline Beresford in Hanoi on July 30.

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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right) receives New Zealand Ambassador to Vietnam Caroline Beresford at their meeting in Hanoi on July 30, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Affirming that Vietnam attaches great importance to its relationship with New Zealand, the Government leader welcomed the increasingly robust, substantive and effective development of bilateral ties. Read full story

- Local diplomacy has shifted from participation to shaping, moving beyond mere diplomatic tasks to proactively creating development space for localities and delivering increasingly concrete contributions to the nation’s overall diplomatic strength, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ngo Le Van told the press ahead of the 33rd Diplomatic Conference and the 22nd National Conference on Foreign Affairs scheduled for August 1-8.

Van said Party, State and people-to-people diplomacy are now tightly coordinated at the local level. With support and coordination local foreign affairs agencies, more than 900 international agreements at the local level have been signed, renewed or kept in force, while over 2,500 international conferences and seminars have been licensed and staged in localities. Read full story

- Vietnam aims to expand and strengthen its network of honorary consuls abroad to better protect citizens, promote economic diplomacy and mobilise international resources for national development, officials said at the second Conference of Vietnam’s Honorary Consuls Abroad, held in the northern province of Quang Ninh on July 30.

The event, held ahead of the 33rd Diplomatic Conference, focused on implementing the foreign policy orientations adopted at the 14th National Party Congress in support of the country’s long-term development goals for the 2030-2045 period. Read full story

- Search teams have recovered the remains of 150 fallen soldiers at Le Thi Rieng Park in Ho Chi Minh City since the excavation began on June 23, according to the Ho Chi Minh City High Command.

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Veterans pay tribute to their fallen comrades recovered from Le Thi Rieng Park in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

As of 4 pm. on July 29, the recovery effort had uncovered 128 individual sets of remains and 22 others from four mass graves, along with a number of personal artefacts. Read full story

- The fourth Vietnam International Logistics Exhibition (VILOG 2026) opened at the Saigon Exhibition & Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City on July 30, serving as a comprehensive networking platform for the country's logistics sector.

Organised by the Vietnam Logistics Business Association (VLA) and VINEXAD under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, VILOG 2026 marks an expansion in both scale and quality, featuring 450 enterprises from 22 countries and territories displaying across more than 550 booths. Read full story

- The central province of Khanh Hoa's Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in collaboration with Sun PhuQuoc Airways, announced a new air route linking Cam Ranh and Dong Hoi in the central province of Quang Tri on July 29.

Speaking at the event, Thai Thi Le Hang, Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said Resolution No. 01 of the Khanh Hoa Party Committee identifies tourism and services as one of the four key drivers of the province's double-digit economic growth strategy for 2025–2030. Read full story

- For more than a decade, Nguyen Van Cuong, a Vietnamese expat living in Germany, has opened five family-owned apartments in Hanoi’s Linh Dam neighbourhood rent-free to the sons and daughters of soldiers stationed on Truong Sa (Spratly). For Cuong, it is a simple gesture of backing those who serve on distant seas.

The story starts more than 30 years ago. Cuong graduated from Hanoi Tourism College and moved to Germany to make a life. In 1996, he and his wife launched a family supermarket in central Berlin. Almost three decades of steady business later, he poured cash into a residential building with about 80 rental units in Linh Dam. He carved out five of those flats, not for income, but for the children of Truong Sa’s officers and soldiers. Read full story

- Hanoi has welcomed more than 21.16 million visitors in the first seven months of 2026, up 15% year-on-year, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.

In July alone, the city recorded an estimated 3.16 million visitors, a year-on-year increase of 11.3%. The figure includes about 666,670 international arrivals, up 13.1%, and 2.5 million domestic visitors, up 10.9%. Read full story

- Three Vietnamese students are taking part in the Positive Hack Camp 2026 in Moscow, an international cybersecurity training programme bringing together aspiring “white hat” hackers from around the world.

The two-week programme, running from July 27 to August 9, is organised by Positive Technologies and Positive Education with support from Russia’s Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media. This year’s camp has attracted more than 70 students from 20 countries./. Read full story

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