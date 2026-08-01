Business

Lam Dong ramps up action to meet EC's IUU fishing-related recommendations

The central province of Lam Dong is exerting every effort to join Vietnam's efforts to achieve the early removal of the EC's "yellow card" warning.

Delegates discuss priority measures to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing. (Photo: VNA)
Delegates discuss priority measures to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing. (Photo: VNA)

Lam Dong (VNA) – The central province of Lam Dong is accelerating measures to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, identifying this as a key political task to join Vietnam's efforts to secure the removal of the European Commission's (EC) "yellow card" warning and build a more sustainable fisheries sector.

At a meeting of the provincial Steering Committee for Combating IUU Fishing on July 31, Nguyen Van Chien, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment and deputy head of the committee, reviewed progress and set out key measures to address the EC's remaining recommendations by September 30.

He said the province has stepped up implementation of the EC's recommendations and directions from the Government and the Prime Minister by strengthening fleet management, tightening oversight of fishing activities, improving seafood traceability and enforcing tougher penalties for violations.

​Lam Dong has completed 14 of the 16 tasks assigned under the Prime Minister's directions and related documents, or 87.5% of the total. The remaining two are progressing on schedule, with no overdue tasks.

Management of the fishing fleet has also improved. The province has registered all 8,176 fishing vessels and fully updated their records in the national fisheries database, achieving 100%. The installation rate of voyage monitoring systems (VMS) on vessels measuring 15m or longer has reached 99.42%, while 91.3% hold valid fishing licences and more than 91.4% have valid food safety certificates.

Between January and July, fishing ports handled 22,446 vessel arrivals and 23,569 departures, almost all through the electronic catch documentation and traceability (eCDT) system.

However, 954 vessels, accounting for 11.65% of the fleet, remain ineligible for operation, largely because of expired inspection certificates, fishing licences or food safety certificates.

Le The Phuong, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Phu Thuy ward, said managing these vessels remains difficult because many have changed hands without completing ownership transfer procedures, while others have been retired, sunk or dismantled, making verification challenging.

He warned that incomplete vessel data not only undermines fleet management but also increases the risk of fisheries violations.

The provincial Steering Committee has instructed departments, agencies and local authorities to implement a package of coordinated measures by September 30 to fully implement the EC's recommendations.

Top priorities include preventing fishing vessels from encroaching into foreign waters, strengthening inspections and imposing stricter penalties for IUU fishing offences.

Chien called for closer monitoring of high-risk vessels, stricter management of ineligible boats, updated fisheries databases and a ban on port clearance for vessels that fail to meet operational requirements.

Border guard stations have been instructed to ensure all vessels entering and leaving ports are processed through the eCDT system, while fishing port authorities will continue strict inspections and monitor seafood landings.

Relevant agencies will also intensify joint patrols, inspections and violation handling to help Vietnam achieve the early removal of the EC's "yellow card" warning./.

VNA
#Chống khai thác IUU #Gỡ thẻ vàng IUU #IUU #Lam Dong #fishery #IUU fishing Lam Dong
Follow VietnamPlus

IUU fishing combat

Related News

Fishing boats at Quy Nhon Port of Gia Lai province (Photo: VNA)

Gia Lai digitises fishing fleet to strengthen fight against IUU fishing

Under Directive No. 16/CT-UBND, recently issued by the provincial People's Committee, combating IUU fishing has been identified as an urgent political priority requiring concentrated resources to address shortcomings in fishing fleet management, while holding agency heads and local leaders accountable for the results achieved.

See more

An aircraft of Vietjet (Photo: VietnamPlus)

Vietjet resumes five routes to Da Lat

A Vietjet representative said the resumption of multiple routes will provide more convenient travel options for residents and tourists while restoring Lam Dong's direct air connectivity with economic and tourism centres across the country.

Delegates at the launch of the air route linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Da Lat in the central province of Lam Dong on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

Daily Can Tho-Da Lat flight service launched

VASCO, a member of Vietnam Airlines Group, officially launched an air route linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Da Lat in the central province of Lam Dong on August 19, expected to provide more travel options for people in the Mekong Delta while expanding tourism and trade links between the southern region and the Central Highlands.

Can Gio protective forest spans four communes — Can Gio, Binh Khanh, An Thoi Dong and Thanh An of Ho Chi Minh City - creating potential for the development of the carbon credit market. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City businesses eye opportunities from carbon market

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Le Cong Thanh said Vietnam is shifting from policy development and refinement to the implementation and operation of the carbon market. The domestic carbon exchange began pilot operations on June 29, 2026, providing a platform for trading greenhouse gas emission allowances and carbon credits.

Visitors learn about a robot model designed to care for the elderly at Qualcomm’s booth. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City hosts International Innovation Forum and Exhibition 2026

InnoEx 2026 focuses on major shifts reshaping the global economy, including artificial intelligence (AI), data, automation, green transition, international trade and new business models. It also provides a platform connecting businesses, startups, investors and solution providers, facilitating partnerships, investment and access to knowledge and technologies.

Vietjet launches a series of new routes connecting Vietnam with Cebu and Clark (Philippines), Chiang Mai (Thailand), and Osaka (Japan). (Photo: Vietjet)

Vietjet expands flight network in Philippines, Thailand

To celebrate these new services, from August 18 to 20, 2026, passengers can enjoy the opportunity to book Eco tickets from 0 VND (excluding taxes and fees), along with 20% off SkyBoss and Deluxe tickets using promo code HIVJ20, opening the door to exciting destinations across Asia.

Vietnamese manufacturers’ production capacity, product quality and reliability are helping strengthen their position in US retail supply chains (Illustrative image, Source: VNA)

US retailers widen sourcing drive in Vietnam

Despite tariff changes and major shifts in global supply chains, US buyers continue to value Vietnamese suppliers. In the first seven months of this year, the US remained Vietnam’s largest export market, with export turnover reaching 104.7 billion USD, up 23% year-on-year.

Vinachem affirms its position as a leading chemical enterprise at the Autumn Fair 2025 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese enterprises renew growth model to move up global value chains

The resolution identifies enterprises as the centre of the renewal process, urging them to shift from cost-based competition to productivity, technology, quality and market responsiveness; from operating independently to joining industrial ecosystems; and from participating in value chains to mastering and eventually leading them.

Key export sectors such as textiles – garments, footwear and furniture, along with many signature products of Da Nang, have strong potential to expand their markets through online export channels. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang seeks to boost online exports

To help businesses go global, Da Nang is shifting from supporting individual online activities to developing an integrated ecosystem covering products, branding, platforms, payments, logistics, legal issues and market information. This is also part of the city’s e-commerce development orientation for 2026-2030, which identifies e-commerce as an important component of the digital economy.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang receives Rolf Mutzenich, a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the German Bundestag, in Hanoi on August 18. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Vietnam welcomes German firms’ expansion

Vietnam welcomes and stands ready to create favourable conditions for German businesses to expand their investment and operations in the country, particularly in infrastructure, smart seaports, renewable energy, high-speed railways, science and technology, and high-quality human resource training.