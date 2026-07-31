Exhibition event spotlights AI, digital tech in healthcare

Ho Chi Minh City (VNS/VNA) - Closer cooperation between the authorities, tech businesses and medical facilities is need to strengthen the application of digital technologies in healthcare, experts said in an event held in Ho Chi Minh City on July 31 to connect tech firms with hospitals.



At the event, companies and researchers promote digital technology solutions for medical facilities, while experts also highlighted and discussed new trends and technologies in the fields of AI, 3D and telemedicine.



Vietnam has identified digital transformation in the healthcare sector is a key area in the National Digital Transformation Programme, and this is also in line with Resolution 57-NQ/TW on promoting science, technology and innovation.



Hua Phu Doan, chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Medical Equipment Association, said that hospitals in Vietnam have been implementing digital medical records, telemedicine, AI, big data and cloud computing to build smart healthcare systems.



“The biggest difference of digital healthcare is the shift in the treatment model from ‘treat patients when they are sick’ to ‘continuous health monitoring’ to improve healthcare efficiency and have the people be more active in managing their health.”



Digital technologies are playing a role in diagnosis, treatment, remote health monitoring and early warning of health risks, and they also help hospitals improve their operations and cut down on costs.



However, he noted that these digital healthcare ecosystems are facing challenges such as lack of unified standards for data, high investment costs, lack of medical tech personnel, and information security risks.



Dang Thi Luan, director of the Startup and Innovation Hub of Ho Chi Minh City, said that for digital technologies to be more thoroughly applied in the healthcare sector, medical facilities need to work closely with the authorities, tech businesses and researchers./.

VNA