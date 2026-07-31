Politics

Diplomacy must connect global resources for national development: Ambassador

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai stressed the importance of translating high-level political trust and cooperation frameworks into practical programmes, projects and measurable outcomes that directly support national development and benefit people and businesses. This requires representative offices to stay aligned with Vietnam's development priorities while understanding the strengths, interests and operating environments of host countries to identify long-term opportunities, connect the right partners and persistently advance cooperation initiatives.

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai (L) presents his credentials to French President Emmanuel Macron in March 2026. (Photo published by VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai (L) presents his credentials to French President Emmanuel Macron in March 2026. (Photo published by VNA)

Paris (VNA) - As Vietnam enters a new phase of development, diplomatic missions abroad must become more proactive in identifying trends, forecasting developments and advising on long-term cooperation priorities, stated Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Paris ahead of the 33rd Diplomatic Conference, Hai held that by doing so, the diplomatic sector can maintain its pioneering role in preserving peace and stability while attracting external resources for national development.

The ambassador noted that Vietnam still has significant untapped cooperation potential with international partners in areas including the economy, science and technology, education, culture and innovation.

Diplomatic missions abroad should therefore go beyond traditional political and diplomatic functions to become trusted links connecting Vietnamese localities, businesses, universities and research institutes with foreign partners.

He stressed the importance of translating high-level political trust and cooperation frameworks into practical programmes, projects and measurable outcomes that directly support national development and benefit people and businesses.

This requires representative offices to stay aligned with Vietnam's development priorities while understanding the strengths, interests and operating environments of host countries to identify long-term opportunities, connect the right partners and persistently advance cooperation initiatives.

Against the backdrop of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Hai highlighted diplomacy's role in linking Vietnam with global knowledge networks, innovation ecosystems and leading science and technology centres.

Expanding cooperation with research institutes, universities, technology firms and international experts will help bring advanced knowledge, technologies and development models to Vietnam, creating new momentum for rapid and sustainable growth, he held.

Regarding external resources mobilisation, he said the Vietnam-France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has created favourable conditions for expanding cooperation in sectors critical to Vietnam's development.

France has strong capabilities in transport infrastructure, aerospace, science and technology, artificial intelligence (AI), digital and green transformation, innovation, energy, healthcare and high-quality human resources development - all areas that align closely with Vietnam's development priorities and offer strong complementarities.

Many leading French companies are keen to deepen their participation in Vietnam's major projects in energy, transport infrastructure, aerospace, healthcare, AI and digital transformation.

The ambassador said the priority is to identify strategic sectors and focus resources on implementing high-impact projects that generate broad economic spillovers. Well-prepared projects that match Vietnam's needs with French strengths will create fresh momentum for bilateral ties and deliver tangible development benefits.

Beyond investment and financing, he emphasised the need to prioritise human resources training, knowledge transfer, governance expertise, technology absorption and localisation, and greater integration of Vietnamese enterprises into global production and supply chains.

The Vietnamese Embassy in France, he said, will continue working closely with ministries, localities and businesses to identify partners, develop projects and resolve implementation challenges, helping transform cooperation potential and commitments into concrete, sustainable results that support Vietnam's industrialisation and modernisation.

On improving the effectiveness of Vietnam's missions abroad, Ambassador Hai said reform must begin with new thinking and working methods. Representative offices need to become more proactive, responsive and professional in research, policy advice, networking and implementing diplomatic activities.

He underlined that every diplomat should not only understand the host country but also be able to identify cooperation opportunities, connect resources and accompany Vietnamese localities, businesses and citizens in international integration.

Missions abroad should also strengthen external communications, cultural diplomacy and engagement with overseas Vietnamese communities, helping project the image of a peaceful, stable, innovative and dynamic Vietnam that is a trusted partner and responsible member of the international community.

He added that Vietnam's prestige and standing are built not only on domestic achievements but also on its contributions to peace, cooperation and development regionally and globally. The true value of a mission abroad lies not merely in carrying out routine diplomatic duties, but in providing sound policy advice, effectively connecting partners and persistently advancing cooperation programmes until they deliver concrete outcomes.

This requires every diplomat to continuously strengthen political resolve, professional expertise, foreign language proficiency, research capabilities and adaptability to the evolving international environment, he stated.

According to the ambassador, when missions abroad become trusted bridges linking Vietnam with international partners and effectively support ministries, localities and businesses at home, they make a practical contribution to enhancing the country's international standing and reputation./.

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