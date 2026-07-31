Society

Vietnam launches TinAI? campaign to strengthen information verification skills

Carrying the message 'Verify Before You Trust', the campaign seeks to foster a new public habit: before believing, sharing or making decisions based on information found online, people should take the time to verify the source, context and authenticity of the content.

Lieutenant General Le Xuan Minh, director of the Department of Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention, speaks at the event on Friday in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Lieutenant General Le Xuan Minh, director of the Department of Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention, speaks at the event on Friday in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The Department of Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention under the Ministry of Public Security launched the nationwide TinAI? campaign at Phenikaa University in Hanoi on July 31.

The campaign is jointly organised by the Department of Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention, the Digital Trust Alliance and the National Cybersecurity Association, with support from fintech company MoMo and Vietnam Television (VTV).

Carrying the message 'Verify Before You Trust', the campaign seeks to foster a new public habit: before believing, sharing or making decisions based on information found online, people should take the time to verify the source, context and authenticity of the content.

The launch marks the beginning of a nationwide public communications campaign aimed at improving awareness and skills in identifying and verifying information, while combating fake news and misinformation, particularly as AI is rapidly transforming the digital information landscape.

Lieutenant General Le Xuan Minh, director of the Department of Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention, said that AI is fundamentally changing the way people create, access and spread information.

"Never before has it been so quick and easy to generate a convincing image, video, voice recording or story," Minh said.

"AI presents enormous opportunities for socio-economic development, innovation and improving quality of life. At the same time, however, it also creates new challenges for the information environment.

"What we are facing is not merely an increase in fake news or misleading content. More importantly, the line between truth and falsehood is becoming increasingly blurred. What we see, hear or read online can no longer automatically be assumed to be true," he noted.

Against this backdrop, Minh stressed that safeguarding cybersecurity is not only about protecting information systems, data or digital infrastructure.

"More importantly, it is about protecting public trust in information. A piece of false information that spreads widely can damage the reputation of individuals, businesses and organisations, create public anxiety, undermine security and public order, and affect the country's sustainable development," he said.

According to Minh, no matter how advanced technology becomes, it can never fully replace human judgement.

"No tool can verify every piece of information on our behalf. No agency can keep pace with the millions of pieces of content generated every day," he said.

The general said the most fundamental solution is to build a culture of verification throughout society, ensuring that every citizen develops the habit of checking sources, cross-referencing information and thinking carefully before believing, sharing or acting on online content.

"This is no longer just a digital skill. It is becoming an essential civic competency in the AI era," he said, adding that this was the reason behind the launch of the campaign under the slogan 'Verify Before You Trust'.

Minh expressed his hope that the campaign would build a broad partnership network involving Government agencies, news organisations, technology companies, digital platforms, social organisations, content creators and the general public.

"Each stakeholder, through its own role, can help build a healthy information ecosystem where truth spreads faster and trust is built on the foundation of verification," he said.

The event also saw the launch of the 'True or False – Fact Check' bulletin, which is jointly produced by VTV's News Department and the Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention Force.

The programme will provide the public with a concise, authoritative and timely source of information on major incidents, emerging scams and online content requiring verification.

As part of the event, a panel discussion titled 'Building a Verification Mindset in the AI Era' brought together experts, Government representatives, journalists, technology companies and digital content creators.

Speakers from technology firms, digital platforms, academia, psychology, the media and the content creation community shared perspectives on the challenges AI poses to the information environment, as well as the responsibilities of different stakeholders in building a transparent and trustworthy information ecosystem.

Participants agreed that in the AI era, combating fake news is not solely the responsibility of Government agencies or news organisations, but requires the participation of society as a whole.

Every internet user can become a gatekeeper of information by developing the habit of verifying content before sharing it./.

source
#Vietnam #TinAI #campaign #strengthen #information #verification skills
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

Related News

See more

General Secretary of the Association for Liaison with OVs in Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Vu Minh Hoang (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City moves to harness OV resources

Nguyen Vu Minh Hoang proposed a breakthrough task for the 2026-2030 period – building a “Ho Chi Minh City OV resource map” with data on individuals’ expertise, capabilities and potential contributions across fields.

Professor Emily M. Nason, Director of Undergraduate Recruitment and Admissions at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Hong Kong education cooperation offers pathway to high-quality tech talent

Among the leading choices for international students is the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), ranked 33rd globally in the QS World University Rankings 2027 and sixth in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026. Its computer science programme, including key fields such as AI and machine learning, ranks first in Hong Kong.

Vietnam has been named the world’s No. 1 culinary destination for 2026 in the NZ Herald Travel Readers’ Choice Awards. (Photo: TITC)

Vietnam tops 2026 global culinary destinations ranking: NZ Herald

Vietnam’s No. 1 ranking underscores the country’s growing appeal as a culinary tourism destination. More than a collection of distinctive dishes, Vietnamese cuisine reflects the country’s culture, regional diversity and everyday way of life, offering travellers an authentic and memorable way to experience Vietnam./.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam embassy in US steps up efforts to identify remains of martyrs

Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Quoc Dung described cooperation in addressing war legacies, including the search for missing personnel from both sides, as a bright spot in Vietnam-US relations. He said the work is not only humanitarian in nature but also contributes to healing the wounds of war, strengthening mutual trust and promoting reconciliation between the two peoples.

Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Hoang Cong Thuy writes in the condolence book. (Photo: VFF)

Vietnam Fatherland Front delegation pays tribute to former Chinese Premier

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee always cherishes the profound friendship and invaluable support extended by generations of Chinese leaders, including Zhu, to bilateral ties. Their contributions laid the foundation for friendly exchanges and cooperation between the VFF and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Judge Luu Ngoc Canh announces the decision to bring the case to trial. (Photo: VNA)

Former Deputy Minister Nguyen Ba Hoan, 27 others stand trial in bribery case

Among the 28 defendants, former Deputy Minister Nguyen Ba Hoan; Le Thanh Ha, former head of the Vietnamese workers management board at the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea; and seven former personnel of the MoLISA Department of Overseas Labour are charged with receiving bribes under Article 354 of the Penal Code.

Unmanned aerial vehicles are used in rice production in Can Tho city. (Photo: VNA)

Measures strengthened to manage, monitor UAVs

Authorities must urgently study and immediately deploy measures to counter the illegal use of UAVs in key areas, no-fly zones, airports and aerodromes, ensuring that similar incidents do not occur in the future.

Nguyen Thanh Liem, Chairman of the Association of Vietnamese People in Chungnam province and Vice Chairman of the Association of Vietnamese Communities in the Republic of Korea (Photo: VNA)

Resolution expected to create new breakthrough in harnessing OV resources

The resolution marks a significant shift in strategic mindset, for the first time defining the more than 6.5 million Vietnamese living abroad as a “strategic resource” for national construction, development and defence. For many overseas Vietnamese, this represents a transition from simply being supported and mobilised to actively “accompanying and co-creating” development mechanisms.

Former Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Ba Hoan (Photo: Published by VNA)

Hanoi court to open trial of ex-deputy minister, 27 others in bribery case

The Supreme People’s Procuracy indictment said that from 2021 through May 2025, Hoan, then deputy minister in charge of the Department of Overseas Labour Management, allowed former Director General Tong Hai Nam to direct officials to create difficulties for companies during appraisal of license applications to send Vietnamese workers abroad.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Older persons are driver of national development: Deputy Prime Minister

Chairing a conference of the National Committee on Aging in Hanoi on August 17, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra, who is also its Chairwoman, said the Party and State pay special attention to elderly affairs. At the same time, awareness across the entire political system and society has become increasingly clear, comprehensive and positive.