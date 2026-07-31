Society

Contest launched to design APEC 2027 logo, visual identity

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang, head of the Communications and Culture Subcommittee under the National Committee for APEC 2027, described the contest as one of the first key preparations for APEC 2027, marking the start of efforts to build the event’s branding and communications for one of the largest and most significant multilateral diplomatic events Vietnam will host in the coming years.

Delegates launch a nationwide competition to design the official logo and visual identity for APEC Vietnam 2027 on July 31 (Photo: VNA)
Delegates launch a nationwide competition to design the official logo and visual identity for APEC Vietnam 2027 on July 31 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on July 31 launched a nationwide competition to design the official logo and visual identity for APEC Vietnam 2027.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang, head of the Communications and Culture Subcommittee under the National Committee for APEC 2027, described the contest as one of the first key preparations for APEC 2027, marking the start of efforts to build the event’s branding and communications for one of the largest and most significant multilateral diplomatic events Vietnam will host in the coming years.

Hosting APEC 2027, she said, reflects the confidence APEC member economies have in Vietnam while underscoring the country's growing role, standing and contributions to Asia-Pacific economic cooperation and integration. It also provides an opportunity to showcase Vietnam as a peaceful, stable, dynamic and innovative nation with a rich cultural identity, a vibrant economy and a strong commitment to international integration for peace, cooperation and development.

Hang stressed that the logo and visual identity would serve as the official image of APEC 2027 across all meetings, events, communication products and promotional activities, creating a unified, professional and distinctive identity throughout the host year.

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Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

A successful logo is not only an attractive design but also the most concise visual language for telling Vietnam's story to the Asia-Pacific region and the wider international community. It should embody APEC's spirit of cooperation, connectivity, innovation and sustainable development while reflecting Vietnam's cultural identity, development aspirations and vision for the future, she said.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong, Deputy Head of the Communications and Culture Subcommittee, said the ministry will organise a wide range of cultural promotion activities during APEC 2027, including art performances, exhibitions, film screenings, heritage showcases, culinary promotions, tourism campaigns and other cultural events, enabling international delegates to gain a deeper appreciation of Vietnam's culture, creativity and vitality beyond the conference agenda.

He noted that the design competition also offers Vietnamese artists, designers and the wider creative community an opportunity to contribute their talent and expertise to a major diplomatic event.

The competition is open to Vietnamese organisations and individuals, as well as foreign nationals legally residing and working in Vietnam, with no limit on the number of entries.

vnanet-potal-le-phat-dong-cuoc-thi-sang-tac-mau-bieu-trung-va-bo-nhan-dien-hinh-anh-apec-viet-nam-2027-8925673-1.jpg
Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong addresses the launching ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Entries should reflect APEC's spirit of cooperation, resilience, economic integration and shared prosperity while portraying Vietnam as a culturally rich, innovative and forward-looking nation. Designs must include the words APEC VIET NAM 2027 and must not use the national flag, national emblem or map of Vietnam. They should be original, highly symbolic, modern, visually distinctive, suitable for use across multiple media and remain recognisable in monochrome as well as alongside APEC's official logo.

The competition offers one first prize worth 50 million VND (nearly 2,000 USD) and two consolation prizes worth 5 million VND each, all accompanied by certificates. The winning design will form the basis for the official visual identity of APEC Vietnam 2027.

Entries will be accepted until August 25, 2026. Hard-copy submissions should be sent to the Exhibition and Applied Arts Division under the Department of Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibition at No. 38, Cao Ba Quat street, Dien Bien ward, Hanoi, while electronic submissions should be emailed to phongtrienlam@gmail.com./.

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