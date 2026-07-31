Society

Hue–Phong Nha tourist train to begin service in September

Localities expect the new service to expand tourism development opportunities, strengthen regional tourism connectivity and promote a greener, more sustainable railway tourism ecosystem across the central region.

Hue–Phong Nha tourist train set for September launch (Photo published by VNA)
Hue–Phong Nha tourist train set for September launch (Photo published by VNA)

Quang Tri (VNA) - A new railway tourism service linking the former imperial city of Hue with Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park is scheduled to begin operation on September 1, under a cooperation agreement signed by Quang Tri province, Hue city and Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR).

The agreement was announced at a seminar held in Quang Tri on July 31, where the three parties signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly develop the "Hue Ancient Capital – Phong Nha: Journey to Wonders and World Heritage" railway tourism product.

The initiative aims to transform the route into a signature tourism offering for the central region, diversifying the country's tourism products while improving the efficiency of the North–South railway line.

Under the MoU, the partners will work together to research, develop and promote the route, strengthen cooperation in tourism promotion, connect businesses, and expand both domestic and international visitor markets.

The project is also intended to showcase the cultural, historical and natural heritage of Hue, Quang Tri and the UNESCO-listed Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, while encouraging green and sustainable tourism associated with heritage conservation.

The partners hope to attract investment from society in tourism infrastructure, services and tourism products along the railway route, contributing to enhancing the competitiveness of destinations and boosting local socio-economic development.

According to the plan, the train, operated by Vietnam Railways Corporation, will consist of eight coaches with a total capacity of 304 passengers. It will feature five coaches equipped with 360-degree rotating soft seats, each accommodating 56 passengers, one 24-seat VIP coach, one community coach, and one service and entertainment coach.

Its design draws inspiration from the cultural identity, tourism assets and heritage of Hue and Quang Tri, creating a distinctive appearance that sets it apart from existing passenger trains.

The coaches will be fitted with modern facilities and digital technologies supporting onboard interpretation and destination information. Passengers will also be able to enjoy regional cuisine, cultural performances, entertainment activities and special events during the journey.

The approximately 190-kilometre route will connect Hue, Dong Ha, My Trach, Dong Hoi and Tho Loc stations. Each station has been assigned a distinctive tourism theme. Hue will represent cultural heritage, Dong Ha will be promoted as a destination of peace, My Trach will highlight historical memories and notable figures, Dong Hoi will serve as the gateway to coastal tourism, while Tho Loc will become the gateway to the UNESCO World Heritage site of Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park.

Stations along the route will feature check-in areas, exhibition spaces and outlets selling One Commune One Product (OCOP) specialties. Scenic "Railway–Flower Road" landscapes will also be developed along sections of the route to enhance visitors' travel experience.

Under the proposed timetable, train HQ2 will depart Hue Station at 7:15 am and arrive at Tho Loc Station at 11:55 am. The return service, HQ1, will leave Tho Loc at 1:15 pm and reach Hue at 5:25 pm.

According to the Quang Tri Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the project aims to create a comprehensive and distinctive tourism experience centred on visitors. Rather than serving solely as a means of transportation, the railway will become an integral part of the tourism product, connecting Hue with Quang Tri's historical, cultural and natural attractions, as well as Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park.

Localities expect the new service to expand tourism development opportunities, strengthen regional tourism connectivity and promote a greener, more sustainable railway tourism ecosystem across the central region.

Tourism businesses in Quang Tri and Hue have already developed tour packages and travel services linked to the railway route. Promotional campaigns and incentive programmes are being finalised ahead of the train's official launch in this September./.

VNA
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