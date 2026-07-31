☀️ Morning digest on July 31

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Party General Secretary and State President To Lam hosted a reception for visiting Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Kim Yun-duk in Hanoi on July 30, showing a desire to further strengthen the bilateral relationship.



Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (right) and visiting Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Kim Yun-duk. (Photo: VNA)

During the meeting, the top Vietnamese leader expressed confidence that Kim’s working visit will contribute to further strengthening economic cooperation in particular and the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations in general. Read full text



- Party General Secretary and State President To Lam has stressed the need for a fundamental shift from “simple labour” to “creative labour”, alongside improving the quality of the national workforce, saying this is the biggest goal and the most important measure of the Politburo's Resolution No. 57 in the new development phase.



Party General Secretary and State President To Lam chairs a meeting of the Central Steering Committee for Science, Technology, Innovation Development and Digital Transformation on July 30, 2026.

﻿(Photo: VNA)

Chairing a meeting of the Central Steering Committee for Science, Technology, Innovation Development and Digital Transformation on July 30 to review work completed so far and set key tasks for the coming period, General Secretary and President Lam, who is also head of the committee, called for a continued shift from managing progress to managing outcomes. He said each task must clearly define the problem to be addressed, the final product, target users, responsible agencies and individuals, implementation conditions and evaluation criteria. Read full text



- A US Navy Carrier Strike Group, including the flagship aircraft carrier USS George Washington, arrived at Tien Sa Port in the central city of Da Nang on July 30, beginning a visit to Vietnam until August 5.



The guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) and the guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) dock at Tien Sa Port in Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)

The strike group also includes the guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) and the guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86). Read full text



- Vietnam and other APEC member economies are stepping up cooperation to help micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) accelerate digital transformation and harness artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance productivity and competitiveness.



An APEC workshop on empowering MSMEs through digital transformation in the AI-driven world opened in Hanoi on July 30. The two-day workshop, proposed by Vietnam within the framework of the APEC Small and Medium Enterprises Working Group, aims to strengthen regional cooperation in digital transformation and innovation, and support preparations for Vietnam's hosting of APEC 2027. Read full text



- India has officially opened its market to fresh Vietnamese durian, allowing imports of the fruit for consumption, the Department of Crop Production and Plant Protection under the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said.



The move follows India's issuance of the Plant Quarantine (Regulation of Import into India) Fifth Amendment Order, 2026 under Notification No. S.O. 3828(E) dated July 9. According to the Indian Embassy in Hanoi, the order was published in the Gazette of India on July 13 and took effect on the date of announcement. Read full text



- Since Sun Group took over the operation of Phu Quoc International Airport on January 1, 2026, passenger volumes have repeatedly set records, with more than 4.48 million passengers served during January - July, up nearly 38% annually.



The number of aircraft takeoffs and landings neared 27,919, an increase of more than 8,500 flights, or almost 44%. The surge came as the airport sustained high-intensity operations while fast-tracking a major expansion to prepare for the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2027. Read full text



- Vietravel Airlines has unveiled a plan to operate a direct flight route between Ho Chi Minh City - the southern largest economic hub of Vietnam, and Shenzhen of China, with services set to commence on August 15.



The airline announced at an agency conference in Shenzhen, China, on July 30 that the new route will take approximately two hours and 50 minutes. With flights scheduled in the evening and early morning, the service is expected to better accommodate business travellers, trade fair participants, sourcing trips and group tours. Read full text



- Forty-eight Vietnamese crew members from vessel Khoi Nguyen 18 have safely returned to shore and reunited with their families after being rescued by Vietnamese and Chinese authorities, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on July 30.



Responding to a reporter’s question on the latest developments in the search and rescue operation, Hang said the crew members arrived in the mainland safely on July 29 afternoon after being rescued from the accident. Read full text



- Hanoi has been ranked eighth among the world's top 10 cities for street food in a new study by Radical Storage, an online luggage storage platform operating in the travel technology sector, cementing the capital's appeal as a culinary destination for international visitors.



The study looked at 6,897 street food vendors in the 100 most-visited cities around the globe./. Read full text