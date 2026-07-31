Deputy Public Security Minister Dang Hong Duc promoted to Senior Lieutenant General

Hanoi (VNA) - Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on July 31 presented the decision promoting Deputy Minister of Public Security Dang Hong Duc from the rank of Lieutenant General to Senior Lieutenant General.



Presenting the decision, General Secretary and President Lam, who is also Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Chairman of the National Defence and Security Council, said the promotion reflects the Party, State and people's trust in the armed forces and recognises Duc's contributions to the development of the People's Public Security force and national defence.



The leader noted that throughout his career, Duc has consistently demonstrated strong political mettle, a high sense of responsibility and dedication in fulfilling assigned tasks.



The General Secretary and President stressed that while Vietnam faces new opportunities for development, it also confronts growing challenges, requiring the armed forces to remain under the Party's absolute leadership, maintain loyalty to the Party, State and people, strengthen combat readiness, and serve as a reliable political and security force.





Party General Secretary and State President To Lam addresses the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

He expressed confidence that Duc will uphold the traditions of the People's Public Security force, continue advising the Party and State, and oversee the effective implementation of key Party resolutions, particularly Resolution No. 22-NQ/TW on the National Security Strategy



The leader also called on him to help strengthen Party and political system building and rectification within the People's Public Security force, promote organisational streamlining, improve operational efficiency, and enhance the training and professional development of officers.



The Party and State leader urged Duc to foster strategic thinking, improve leadership and command methods, strengthen forecasting and policy advice, respond effectively to complex security situations, and reinforce coordination between security and defence forces to maintain a peaceful and stable environment for national development.



In his remarks, Senior Lieutenant General Duc pledged to faithfully implement the leader's directions, remain absolutely loyal to the Party, State and people, uphold the ideals of the Party, strictly observe public security regulations, and strive to fulfi all responsibilities entrusted to him./.