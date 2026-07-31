Politics

Flag-hoisting ceremony marks ASEAN’s 59th anniversary in Hanoi

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung said ASEAN has grown from a historic decision to replace division with dialogue and confrontation with cooperation into a community of peace, progress, and shared prosperity, with an economy worth 3.9 trillion USD and a population of nearly 700 million.

The ASEAN flag-hoisting ceremony takes place in Hanoi on July 31, 2026. (Photo published by VNA)
The ASEAN flag-hoisting ceremony takes place in Hanoi on July 31, 2026. (Photo published by VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – An ASEAN flag-hoisting ceremony took place in Hanoi on July 31 to mark the bloc’s 59th anniversary (August 8, 1967–2026) and the 31st anniversary of Vietnam’s accession to ASEAN (July 28, 1995–2026).

The event saw the presence of ambassadors and chargé d’affaires of ASEAN member states and partner countries, along with officials from the National Assembly, Government agencies and the Hanoi People’s Committee.

In his speech, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung hailed the ASEAN flag a symbol of shared identity, solidarity and common aspiration. He said this year’s event carries added significance as it coincides with Vietnam’s 81st August Revolution anniversary (August 19, 1945–2026), reinforcing the enduring values of independence, self-reliance, solidarity and cooperation

asean-flag-hoisting-ceremony-2.jpg
Ambassadors and chargé d’affaires of ASEAN member states and partner countries, along with local officials, attend the ceremony on July 31, 2026. (Photo published by VNA)

He said ASEAN has grown from a historic decision to replace division with dialogue and confrontation with cooperation into a community of peace, progress, and shared prosperity, with an economy worth 3.9 trillion USD and a population of nearly 700 million. It is emerging as a dynamic single market powered by integration, innovation, connectivity and competitiveness.

Facing a world of intensifying competition and volatility, ASEAN is entering a new era that demands stronger collective effort under the Philippines’ chairmanship and the theme “Navigating Our Future, Together”, Trung said, noting the grouping has made headway in the first year of delivering the Community Vision 2045 across three pillars of peace and security, prosperity, and empowering people.

To shape its future and maintain autonomy in the face of changes beyond its control, he laid out three core priorities, including results, resilience and readiness.

On “results”, he said the bloc’s success must be measured by practical outcomes, turning commitments into seamless trade, stronger connectivity, better jobs and improved public services. That requires ASEAN to make a sharp pivot from processes to outcomes, from consultation to coordinated action, and from consensus in principle to consensus in action.

“Resilience”, he said, remains the cornerstone of ASEAN’s strength, enabling it to absorb geopolitical shocks, safeguard common interests and maintain strategic autonomy, especially as the bloc marks the 50th anniversary of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) this year.

asean-flag-hoisting-ceremony-3.jpg
Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung delivers a speech at the ceremony on July 31, 2026. (Photo published by VNA)

"Readiness", the minister added, will define a future-oriented ASEAN by proactively embracing change, fueling innovation, developing the workforce and responsibly applying technology to maintain competitiveness, flexibility and preparedness. By building trust, deepening cooperation and developing homegrown regional solutions, ASEAN can further reinforce its role not merely as a contributor to regional stability but as a shaper of the regional order.

Marking 31 years since Vietnam joined ASEAN, Trung affirmed the bloc as not only a strategic priority and a central pillar of Vietnam’s foreign policy, but also a common home and an inseparable part of the country’s global integration.

As Vietnam enters a new era with aspirations to achieve its two centenary goals of becoming a country with modern industry by 2030 and a developed, high-income country by 2045, the future of Vietnam and fellow member states is tightly intertwined with ASEAN’s shared success.

A strong ASEAN will create greater opportunities for Vietnam while a strong Vietnam will make more meaningful contributions to the ASEAN Community, he said, adding that Vietnam will continue to grow together with ASEAN and contribute to the shared vision of a resilient, innovative, dynamic and people-centred ASEAN Community.

On the occasion, Trung called on countries to keep fostering partnerships, embrace innovation and work together to ensure that ASEAN remains a steadfast anchor for peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #ASEAN #ASEAN flag-hoisting ceremony #ASEAN Community #Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia #NQ 59-BT Vietnam ASEAN
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

International integration

Related News

31st anniversary of Vietnam's ASEAN membership: Growing together, moving forward

31st anniversary of Vietnam's ASEAN membership: Growing together, moving forward

Since becoming the seventh member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on July 28, 1995, Vietnam has steadily strengthened its standing as a proactive, active and responsible member of the regional bloc. The country has made proactive contributions to maintaining peace and stability, promoting prosperity, advancing regional integration and building the ASEAN Community.

Party General Secretary To Lam delivers a speech at the ceremony commemorating the 30th anniversary of Vietnam's accession to ASEAN in Jakarta, Indonesia, in March 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam's 31-year ASEAN journey: From newcomer to rule shaper

According to former Deputy Foreign Minister Pham Quang Vinh, Vietnam's 31-year journey has seen it transform from a newcomer into a responsible, proactive and increasingly influential member. Its growing role reflects not only deeper regional economic and foreign integration but also its emergence as a key driver of ASEAN's development, resilience and global standing.

Beni Sukadis, Senior Coordinator at the Indonesian Institute for Defence and Strategic Studies, grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Indonesian expert lauds Vietnam’s contributions to ASEAN community-building

As a proactive and responsible member, Vietnam has demonstrated its ability to build consensus, foster cooperation, and maintain balance amid an increasingly complex geopolitical environment in the region, said Beni Sukadis, Senior Coordinator at the Indonesian Institute for Defence and Strategic Studies (LESPERSSI)

See more

Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Legal and Judicial Affairs Phan Chi Hieu delivers a verification report on three draft laws - the revised Penal Code, the revised Criminal Procedure Code, and the revised Law on Organisation of Criminal Investigation Agencies on August 20. (Photo: VNA)

Bill seeks to narrow application scope of death penalty for six offences

Lawmakers on August 20 discussed the Government's proposal and a verification report on the draft revised Penal Code, which narrows the application scope of the death penalty for six offences, retaining it for only four, namely treason, murder, terrorism and illegal drug production.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Nguyen Thanh Le (L) and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at their meeting on August 19. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam seeks to deepen strategic partnership with Kazakhstan

Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Le affirmed that he will work closely with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ministries, agencies and localities to effectively implement high-level agreements, strengthen political trust and promote cooperation in trade, investment, transport and logistics, tourism, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.

National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Khac Dinh precides over the discussion (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to bills aim to close loopholes in criminal laws

The amendments to the Penal Code focus on four major areas - revising and supplementing provisions on offences and penalties; revising provisions on grounds for exclusion, postponement and exemption from criminal liability and the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution; and ensuring consistency, feasibility and sound legislative drafting.

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

Party General Secretary and President To Lam's working session with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam International Fisheries Exhibition 2026, and Vietnam advancing to the ASEAN Cup final after beating Malaysia 2-0 in the second leg of semifinals are among news highlights on August 19 evening.

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung presents the Government’s proposals on the amendments to the 2024 Land Law. (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to Land Law aim to achieve three key goals

The Government has identified three major objectives: promptly institutionalising Party policies on land, private-sector development and national digital transformation; addressing urgent practical obstacles to unlock resources and support the goal of double-digit economic growth; and building a modern, streamlined and effective land management system through stronger decentralisation and administrative reform.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)

NA considers consolidated law to streamline public finance management

Consolidating the Law on State Budget 2025 and the Law on Public Investment 2024 (amended and supplemented in 2025) is necessary to establish a consistent public finance management mechanism; minimise procedures, time and compliance costs; and improve the mobilisation, management and use of State budget resources to support growth.

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum attracts a large number of visitors (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: A century of aspirations, a rising Vietnam

Today, Vietnam's mission is to open the doors wider to development, move the country forward and join the ranks of major powers through its own strength. This is also the most practical way to carry forward the spirit of the historic autumn of 1945.

The 16th National Assembly begins the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

NA begins second phase of first extraordinary session, focusing on land, housing policies

The 16th National Assembly began the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19, hearing presentations on policy orientations for drafting the Law on State Budget (consolidated); amending the 2024 Land Law, the 2023 Housing Law, and the Law on Real Estate Business; and the integration of four national target programmes into a single one.