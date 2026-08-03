Reference exchange rate up 20 VND at week’s beginning

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,358 VND/USD on August 3, up 20 VND from the last working day of the previous week.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,626 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,090 VND/USD.



Meanwhile, the opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks saw an increase from the July 31 morning trading session.



Both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 26,100 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,480 VND/USD, both up 10 VND from the previous session./.

VNA