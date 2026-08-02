Business

FDI firm spreads sustainable value through community commitment

A subsidiary of Thailand’s SCG Chemicals, LSP manages one of Vietnam’s largest foreign direct investment (FDI) projects, with an initial investment of more than 5 billion USD. The company is also investing an additional USD 500 million to integrate ethane into its feedstock portfolio.

The canal in front of Long Son Big House has become cleaner thanks in part to environmental clean-up efforts by Long Son Petrochemicals Co., Ltd. (Photo: VNA)
The canal in front of Long Son Big House has become cleaner thanks in part to environmental clean-up efforts by Long Son Petrochemicals Co., Ltd. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) — Long Son Petrochemicals Co. Ltd. (LSP), operator of the Long Son Petrochemicals Complex in Ho Chi Minh City, is emerging as a model of corporate social responsibility (CSR), promoting sustainable development through close collaboration with local communities and business partners.

A subsidiary of Thailand’s SCG Chemicals, LSP manages one of Vietnam’s largest foreign direct investment (FDI) projects, with an initial investment of more than 5 billion USD. The company is also investing an additional USD 500 million to integrate ethane into its feedstock portfolio.

Since the complex began commercial operations in September 2024, LSP has implemented a long-term community development strategy built on six pillars: cultural preservation, youth development, healthcare, environmental protection, safety, and community prosperity.

The company has launched a wide range of initiatives, including coastal clean-up campaigns, tree planting, waste-sorting programmes, blood donation drives, fire safety awareness activities, and donations of firefighting equipment. It has also organised 11 free medical outreach programmes for Long Son residents and supported the preservation of local cultural heritage through annual traditional festivals.

In February 2025, LSP expanded its CSR efforts by launching the “Together for the Community” initiative, bringing suppliers and strategic partners together to support local development projects. Within a year, 49 partner companies had joined the programme, contributing more than 7.4 billion VND (approximately USD 283,000) to fund 278 community projects.

Building on this momentum, 34 partners renewed their commitment in July this year under a new action plan promoting a “smart, green and inclusive” development ecosystem. Upcoming projects include recycling plastic waste into 3D products, QR code-based tourism information, sustainable beekeeping for low-income households, English competitions, scholarships, environmental campaigns, community healthcare, and job skills training.

LSP General Director Kulachet Dharachandra said the company believes sustainable business growth must go hand in hand with social responsibility. By engaging partners in community initiatives, LSP has expanded the scale and impact of its CSR programmes, creating lasting benefits for Long Son commune.

The company's approach reflects the spirit of the Politburo’s Resolution No. 10-NQ/TW on developing the foreign-invested economy, demonstrating how FDI enterprises can strengthen local partnerships while contributing to inclusive and sustainable development./.

VNA
#FDI #community commitment #Vietnam #Long Son Petrochemicals Co. Ltd. #LSP
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