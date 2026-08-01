Powering growth: Ensuring reliable energy supply to keep investment flowing

Hanoi (VNA) - As temperatures soar across Vietnam's central region, power workers continue to patrol transmission lines and respond to outages under sweltering conditions. Behind their round-the-clock efforts lies a broader mission: safeguarding energy security and providing the infrastructure needed to support the country's double-digit growth under the Politburo's Resolution No. 70-NQ/TW.

From Nghe An to Ha Tinh, the power sector is investing in grid upgrades and modernisation to eliminate infrastructure bottlenecks before they constrain investment.

Keeping the power flowing

On a scorching July afternoon in Ha Tinh province, electricity workers inspected medium-voltage lines under temperatures exceeding 40°C, checking every connection and piece of equipment despite the intense heat.

Summer marks the annual peak in electricity demand across central Vietnam. At Thien Cam beach, a surge in tourist arrivals has pushed power consumption to record levels on weekends. To ensure uninterrupted supply, the local utility has added substations, strengthened backup power systems and deployed crews on 24-hour standby.

According to Pham Van Tuan, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Thien Cam commune, a reliable electricity supply is vital to the local economy, particularly tourism. Learning from previous peak seasons, the utility has expanded low-voltage infrastructure and introduced contingency plans to prevent outages, while local authorities have supported power projects through land clearance.

Across Ha Tinh and Nghe An, maintenance teams conduct inspections day and night, using thermal cameras and drones to detect potential faults without interrupting electricity supply. Their work helps ensure stable power supply for businesses as the region accelerates development in line with the Government's economic growth targets.

Ensuring investment never waits for electricity

Resolution No. 70 identifies energy security as a cornerstone of rapid and sustainable economic growth. With Vietnam targeting double-digit economic expansion from 2026, electricity infrastructure must stay ahead of demand from industry, services and households.

Electricians maintaining and repairing the electrical system at the medium-voltage power distribution substation in Trung Loc commune, Nghe An province. (Photo: VNA)

In Ha Tinh, that strategy is being translated into major investment programmes. Pham Viet Thang, Deputy Director of Ha Tinh Power Company (PC Ha Tinh), said the company is planning not only to meet current demand but also to create capacity for future growth.

Neighbouring Nghe An, which is emerging as a major industrial hub in north-central Vietnam, is also seeing rapidly rising electricity demand.

According to Le Quang Thanh, Deputy Director of Nghe An Power Company (PC Nghe An), the utility is implementing a comprehensive investment programme combining network expansion and grid modernisation. The company is carrying out 32 investment projects worth around 500 billion VND (19 million USD), including upgrades to more than 230 km of medium-voltage lines and other works to strengthen grid capacity, ensuring reliable electricity supply for production and business activities.

Businesses are already seeing the benefits. At WHA Industrial Zone, one of Nghe An's largest industrial parks, uninterrupted electricity is essential for manufacturing operations.

Ngo Khac Toan, Senior Operations Manager at the industrial park, praised the power sector's proactive preparations for the summer peak, noting that it had intensified inspections and maintenance, optimised grid operations and maintained 24/7 response teams. These measures have helped ensure uninterrupted production while reinforcing investor confidence.

Across the Northern Power Corporation (EVNNPC), investment is also accelerating to meet rising demand across its service area covering 17 provinces and cities. In the first half of 2026, EVNNPC launched 26 new 110kV grid projects, completed 30 others, and continued implementing 1,335 medium- and low-voltage projects with total investment of approximately 19.27 trillion VND.

Utilities in provinces including Ha Tinh, Nghe An, Thanh Hoa, Hung Yen, Lao Cai and Tuyen Quang have all reported strong progress, laying a solid foundation for future economic expansion.

From newly built substations and upgraded transmission lines to overnight maintenance shifts, Resolution No. 70 is being translated into tangible action. By ensuring power infrastructure stays ahead of demand, electricity is not only lighting homes but also becoming the "lifeblood" that fuels industrial parks, tourism destination and new investment projects./.