Politics

Foreign affairs must play pioneering role, provide sound advice, take prompt action: Top leader

A good diplomat must first have firm political mettle and always take national interests as the compass for action. Every foreign affairs official must remember that behind them stand the Party, the country and the people, stressed Party General Secretary and State President To Lam.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam speaks at the opening of the 33rd Diplomatic Conference in Hanoi on August 1, 2026. Photo: VNA
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam speaks at the opening of the 33rd Diplomatic Conference in Hanoi on August 1, 2026. Photo: VNA

Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on August 1 called on the diplomatic sector to play a pioneering role, strengthen strategic research and forecasting, provide sound policy advice and take timely action to safeguard national interests and create resources for development.

Addressing the opening of the 33rd Diplomatic Conference in Hanoi, the Party and State leader requested the seven-day conference to enable the entire foreign affairs system to clearly identify what has been accomplished, what remains behind schedule, and agree on priority tasks, coordination mechanisms and specific outcomes. According to him, the world is undergoing rapid and complex changes, but peace, cooperation and development remain common aspirations. The key is to identify opportunities early and turn them into tangible results rather than waiting for favourable conditions or responding only after situations arise.

To effectively implement the foreign policy adopted at the 14th National Party Congress, General Secretary and President Lam urged the sector to renew its thinking and improve the quality of research, forecasting and strategic advice. Research should focus on developments with direct and long-term impacts on Vietnam’s security and development, including strategic adjustments by major powers, shifts in economic, technological and power centres, and changes in trade, finance, energy and water resources.

Emerging fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, the digital economy, green transition, cybersecurity and data security must be studied early and thoroughly, he said, stressing that research should place greater emphasis on identifying opportunities and proposing concrete actions.

He also called for closer exchanges between research and performing units, between domestic agencies and overseas representative missions, as well as stronger engagement with experts, businesses and Vietnamese communities abroad.

Regarding diplomatic relations, he stressed that established and upgraded frameworks must be translated into action programmes and projects with measurable results. An upgraded relationship marks the beginning of a new chapter, not the completion of a task. Following each high-level visit, there must be an implementation plan, while each agreement must clearly define the lead agency, responsibilities, timeline and monitoring mechanism.

The effectiveness of foreign relations, he said, should not be measured by the frequency of contacts or the names of cooperation frameworks, but by whether they help consolidate peace, safeguard national interests, expand markets, generate projects, enhance technology and human resources, and deliver tangible benefits to the people.

The Party General Secretary and State President called for deeper development-focused diplomacy, with practical effectiveness as the key measure. Priority should be given to mobilising resources for science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, the private sector and higher-quality foreign investment. Vietnam should selectively attract high-tech projects in semiconductors, AI, digital infrastructure, clean energy, biotechnology and modern agriculture, while linking investment with technology transfer, human resources training and greater participation by Vietnamese firms in global value chains.

vnanet-to-lam.jpg
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam takes a group photo with diplomats attending the 33rd Diplomatic Conference in Hanoi on August 1, 2026. Photo: VNA

The top leader emphasised that sci-tech diplomacy must become a regular task, with networks connecting research institutes, universities, businesses and experts to bring appropriate knowledge and technologies to Vietnam. Diplomacy should seek not only capital, but also knowledge, talent and effective practices. At the same time, he called for stronger and better work involving overseas Vietnamese, culture diplomacy, external information, consular affairs and citizen protection, emphasising that all external activities must ultimately serve national development and the people.

He also urged the sector to raise the effectiveness of multilateral diplomacy and implement comprehensive, coordinated and effective international integration. Preparations for Vietnam’s hosting of APEC Year 2027 must begin early, while implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution No. 59 on international integration should be linked with institutional improvement and stronger domestic capacity.

The top leader placed particular emphasis on building a diplomatic workforce with strong political qualities, professional capacity and credibility. He urged improvements in recruitment, training, assessment and personnel deployment, while developing specialists with expertise in key geographical areas and emerging fields, and creating mechanisms to attract talent from both inside and outside the sector.

A good diplomat must first have firm political mettle and always take national interests as the compass for action, he said, stressing that every foreign affairs official must remember that behind them stand the Party, the country and the people.

He required the conference to produce concrete outcomes, including priority tasks, timelines and responsibilities for implementing foreign affairs and international integration resolutions; a review of delayed treaties, agreements, commitments and major projects; and a clear identification of key markets, projects, technologies, partners and human resources. Immediately after the event, its conclusions must be translated into plans, assigned to specific persons, with clear deadlines and regular reviews, he added./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #Diplomacy #foreign affairs #33rd Diplomatic Conference #diplomats
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Vietnam - New era

Related News

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam holds a working session with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' leadership and Vietnamese ambassadors and heads of representative missions abroad in Hanoi on July 31. Photo: VNA

Development-focused diplomacy must be at the centre: Top leader

Heads of representative missions overseas should always bear in mind that they represent a nation undergoing profound transformation and that every achievement made abroad can be translated into opportunities for people at home, top leader To Lam said.

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai (L) presents his credentials to French President Emmanuel Macron in March 2026. (Photo published by VNA)

Diplomacy must connect global resources for national development: Ambassador

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai stressed the importance of translating high-level political trust and cooperation frameworks into practical programmes, projects and measurable outcomes that directly support national development and benefit people and businesses. This requires representative offices to stay aligned with Vietnam's development priorities while understanding the strengths, interests and operating environments of host countries to identify long-term opportunities, connect the right partners and persistently advance cooperation initiatives.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang (Photo: VNA)

Multilateral diplomacy: Creating development space, elevating Vietnam’s global standing

Building on the legacy of Vietnam’s revolutionary diplomacy, the country’s growing strength and the combined efforts of the political system, Vietnam’s multilateral diplomacy is well positioned to make a decisive transition - from active participation to proactive contribution, from following international rules to helping shape them, and from consolidating Vietnam’s position to leveraging it for national development and safeguarding the Fatherland.

See more

Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Nguyen Thanh Le (L) and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at their meeting on August 19. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam seeks to deepen strategic partnership with Kazakhstan

Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Le affirmed that he will work closely with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ministries, agencies and localities to effectively implement high-level agreements, strengthen political trust and promote cooperation in trade, investment, transport and logistics, tourism, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.

National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Khac Dinh precides over the discussion (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to bills aim to close loopholes in criminal laws

The amendments to the Penal Code focus on four major areas - revising and supplementing provisions on offences and penalties; revising provisions on grounds for exclusion, postponement and exemption from criminal liability and the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution; and ensuring consistency, feasibility and sound legislative drafting.

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

Party General Secretary and President To Lam's working session with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam International Fisheries Exhibition 2026, and Vietnam advancing to the ASEAN Cup final after beating Malaysia 2-0 in the second leg of semifinals are among news highlights on August 19 evening.

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung presents the Government’s proposals on the amendments to the 2024 Land Law. (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to Land Law aim to achieve three key goals

The Government has identified three major objectives: promptly institutionalising Party policies on land, private-sector development and national digital transformation; addressing urgent practical obstacles to unlock resources and support the goal of double-digit economic growth; and building a modern, streamlined and effective land management system through stronger decentralisation and administrative reform.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)

NA considers consolidated law to streamline public finance management

Consolidating the Law on State Budget 2025 and the Law on Public Investment 2024 (amended and supplemented in 2025) is necessary to establish a consistent public finance management mechanism; minimise procedures, time and compliance costs; and improve the mobilisation, management and use of State budget resources to support growth.

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum attracts a large number of visitors (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: A century of aspirations, a rising Vietnam

Today, Vietnam's mission is to open the doors wider to development, move the country forward and join the ranks of major powers through its own strength. This is also the most practical way to carry forward the spirit of the historic autumn of 1945.

The 16th National Assembly begins the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

NA begins second phase of first extraordinary session, focusing on land, housing policies

The 16th National Assembly began the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19, hearing presentations on policy orientations for drafting the Law on State Budget (consolidated); amending the 2024 Land Law, the 2023 Housing Law, and the Law on Real Estate Business; and the integration of four national target programmes into a single one.

Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong (R) meets with Roman Roun, Chairman of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSCM) in Hanoi on August 18. (Source: Baoquocte.vn)

Vietnam, Czech Republic step up effective implementation of Strategic Partnership

The two sides expressed their delight at the positive and substantive development of traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and the Czech Republic, and welcomed the elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership in January 2025, which has created a new framework and impetus for deeper, more effective and sustainable cooperation.