Environment

Lam Dong steps up efforts to retain UNESCO global geopark status

Covering nearly 4,760 square kilometres across 22 communes and wards in western Lam Dong (equivalent to 73.1% of the former Dak Nong province's natural area), the geopark was shaped by millions of years of geological activity and successive volcanic eruptions.

Dray Sap Waterfall lies within the UNESCO Dak Nong Global Geopark in Nam Da commune, Lam Dong province. (Photo: VNA)
Dray Sap Waterfall lies within the UNESCO Dak Nong Global Geopark in Nam Da commune, Lam Dong province. (Photo: VNA)

Lam Dong (VNA) – The UNESCO Dak Nong Global Geopark in the central province of Lam Dong has begun preparations for its next revalidation, scheduled for July 2027, in a bid to retain its prestigious international designation while promoting its geological, cultural and biodiversity heritage through sustainable tourism.

An open-air museum in Vietnam's Central Highlands

Covering nearly 4,760 square kilometres across 22 communes and wards in western Lam Dong (equivalent to 73.1% of the former Dak Nong province's natural area), the geopark was shaped by millions of years of geological activity and successive volcanic eruptions. These natural processes created a remarkable network of basalt lava tubes, regarded as one of the most significant volcanic cave systems in Southeast Asia.

To date, researchers have identified nearly 50 volcanic caves with a combined length of more than 10 kilometres, along with around 65 geological and geomorphological heritage sites.

The caves preserve valuable evidence of Earth's geological evolution, traces of prehistoric human habitation, distinctive mineral assemblages, fossils and endemic ecosystems. These discoveries indicate that the area once formed part of an ancient ocean millions of years ago.

According to Associate Professor Dr Tran Tan Van, chairperson of the UNESCO Global Geoparks Network in Vietnam, the Dak Nong geopark possesses outstanding features that distinguish it from others of its kind in the country.

"It is an area where relatively recent volcanic activity was particularly intense, with six identified volcanic craters and an exceptional system of volcanic caves," he said, adding that the geopark is also home to numerous spectacular waterfalls.

vnanet-tran-van-tan.jpg
Associate Professor Dr Tran Tan Van (centre, wearing a hat), chairperson of the UNESCO Global Geoparks Network in Vietnam, surveys the C4 volcanic cave system within the UNESCO Dak Nong Global Geopark in Nam Da commune, Lam Dong province. (Photo: VNA)

Beyond its geological significance, the geopark encompasses the Central Highlands gong culture space, recognised by UNESCO as intangible cultural heritage, the special national relic of Ho Chi Minh trail, and the rich cultural traditions of more than 40 ethnic groups living in the area.

"Its cultural heritage is equally diverse and distinctive. It is home to the Ma, E De and M'nong communities, as well as dozens of other ethnic groups from across Vietnam, creating a uniquely rich cultural landscape," Van said.

The combination of geological and cultural heritage has become the geopark's defining strength and was a key focus of a UNESCO expert mission that carried out a field survey from June 8 to 11 as part of preparations for the 2027 revalidation.

vnanet-potal-lam-dong-xay-dung-quy-che-quan-ly-cong-vien-dia-chat-toan-cau-unesco-dak-nong-8699589.jpg
The entrance to volcanic cave C7, Dak Nong Geopark. (Photo published by VNA)

Implementing UNESCO's recommendations

The Lam Dong People's Committee has issued a comprehensive action plan to prepare for the upcoming revalidation.

The priority is to fully implement seven key groups of recommendations made by UNESCO, covering geological heritage conservation and interpretation, enhancement of the geopark's visual identity, infrastructure upgrades, geotourism development, improvements to management and staffing, expansion of partnerships, and deeper integration into the UNESCO Global Geoparks Network.

Under the plan, the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism serves as the lead agency, coordinating preparations and monitoring implementation across relevant departments and localities.

The department will review the geopark's three visitor routes, 41 heritage sites and other tourist attractions to make proper adjustments. It will also standardise signage, interpretation materials, databases and digital platforms before completing the nomination dossier for submission to UNESCO by January 31, 2027.

Alongside the documentation process, the province will strengthen the geopark's management structure, establish a broader network of domestic and international experts and partners, and expand cooperation with universities, research institutes and geoparks within the Vietnam, Asia-Pacific and global geoparks networks.

New geotourism products, community education programmes, communication initiatives and workforce training schemes will also be developed and trialled ahead of the UNESCO evaluation mission./.

VNA
#UNESCO Dak Nong Global Geopark #Vietnam's Central Highlands #Vietnamese geoparks Lam Dong
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