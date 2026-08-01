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Netherlands ready to support Vietnam in deeper integration into global financial markets

The working sessions between Deputy PM Nguyen Van Thang and Dutch partners helped strengthen the foundation of financial cooperation between Vietnam and the Netherlands, opening up opportunities for experience sharing, market connections and new initiatives in finance, technology and innovation, thereby making positive contributions to the comprehensive partnership.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang (L) and René van Vlerken, CEO of Euronext Amsterdam in the Netherlands on July 31, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang (L) and René van Vlerken, CEO of Euronext Amsterdam in the Netherlands on July 31, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Netherlands is ready to support Vietnam in strengthening its integration into international financial markets, enhancing financial market management capacity, and modernising market infrastructure, Dutch partners affirmed during meetings with Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang on July 31.

According to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Europe, Thang visited and held working sessions with leaders of Euronext Amsterdam and the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) during his working trip to the Netherlands.

At Euronext Amsterdam, the world's oldest stock exchange, its leaders invited the Vietnamese official to perform the traditional gong-ringing ceremony to open the trading session, reflecting the Dutch partners’ appreciation for the delegation and bilateral cooperation.

During talks with Euronext’s leadership, the Deputy PM expressed his impression of the more than 400-year history of the Amsterdam stock market, one of the important foundations contributing to the financial and economic development of the Netherlands and Europe.

Sharing Vietnam’s development orientations in the new period, he said the Government is determined to maintain double-digit economic growth in 2026-2030 through institutional reform, strategic infrastructure development, promotion of science and technology, innovation, green transition, and improvements in human resource quality.

Amid significant demand for medium- and long-term capital, Vietnam is accelerating capital market development, establishing an international financial centre located in Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang, and continuing to improve the quality of its stock market, he added.

Regarding bilateral cooperation, Thang asked Euronext to support Vietnam in developing its stock market and attracting capital from major investors in Europe and around the world. He also called on Dutch partners to help Vietnam enhance its financial and securities market operation capacity, particularly in trading infrastructure, clearing and settlement systems, while sharing experience in applying artificial intelligence and technological solutions in market management and supervision.

The two sides may explore the possibility of developing new financial products and promoting cross-listing activities between the two markets, thereby strengthening connections between Vietnamese businesses and investors and the European financial ecosystem, he stated.

For his part, René van Vlerken, CEO of Euronext Amsterdam, shared experience in developing and operating modern trading platforms, creating new products, and managing capital market infrastructure. He affirmed Euronext’s readiness to support Vietnam in improving technical capacity, modernising trading systems, and enhancing integration into international financial markets.

At the subsequent meeting with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM), Deputy PM Thang emphasised the need to strengthen financial management and supervision capacity in line with international standards as Vietnam develops its capital markets, advances digital transformation and green transition, and builds the international financial centre.

He proposed that AFM enhance cooperation with Vietnamese agencies in information exchange, personnel training, and sharing experience in managing emerging areas such as digital assets, tokenised securities, green finance, sustainable finance, and the application of artificial intelligence in the financial sector.

AFM leaders shared the Netherlands’ experience in financial market management and supervision, highlighting core principles including transparency, investor protection, market integrity, and resilience.

They noted that amid constant changes in financial markets, regulators need to establish stable and predictable policy frameworks, strengthen international cooperation, and adopt flexible, risk-based supervisory approaches to adapt to emerging trends such as AI, digitalisation, and deeper capital market integration.

Earlier, Thang also met with Olaf Gelhausen, Global Chief Operating Officer, and leaders of APM Terminals at the Port of Rotterdam – one of the world's leading maritime and logistics hubs.

vnanet-apm.jpg
Executives of APM Terminals express their interest in further expanding investment cooperation in Vietnam at their meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang in the Netherlands on July 31, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

At the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister praised APM Terminals’ contributions to Vietnam through its participation in major port development projects, helping improve the country’s port operation capacity and modernise its maritime infrastructure.

These projects not only expand Vietnam’s port capacity but also introduce international standards in management, operation, automation and sustainable development, in line with the global maritime sector’s green transition trend, he said.

He also highlighted Vietnam’s development orientations, identifying the marine economy, seaports and logistics as important drivers of rapid and sustainable economic growth in the new period.

Olaf Gelhausen said Vietnam is one of APM Terminals’ leading important markets in Southeast Asia. He expressed pride in the company’s partnership with and contribution to Vietnam’s development, particularly through modern port system development, logistics capacity enhancement and supply chain connectivity.

APM Terminals desires to further expand investment cooperation in Vietnam, especially in multimodal logistics infrastructure development and railway connections with seaports, he said.

The working sessions helped strengthen the foundation of financial cooperation between Vietnam and the Netherlands, opening up opportunities for experience sharing, market connections and new initiatives in finance, technology and innovation, thereby making positive contributions to the comprehensive partnership./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #Netherlands Vietnam #Vietnam integration into global financial markets Netherlands Vietnam
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