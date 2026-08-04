Reference exchange rate continues to rise on August 4

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,380 VND/USD on August 4, up 22 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,649 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,111 VND/USD.



Meanwhile, the opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks saw decreases from the August 3 morning trading session.



Both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 26,085 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,465 VND/USD, both down 15 VND from the previous day./.

VNA