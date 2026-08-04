Business

Vietnam to roll out 8.4 billion USD preferential loan scheme

The programme will be funded by state-owned commercial banks, which have pledged to provide concessional loans to help SMEs gain better access to capital to expand production and business activities, and support economic growth.

Delegates at the Government's regular press conference on August 3. (Photo: VNA)
Delegates at the Government's regular press conference on August 3. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) is finalising guidelines to launch a preferential credit programme worth around 220 trillion VND (nearly 8.4 billion USD) for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) operating in priority sectors, Deputy Governor Pham Thanh Ha said at the Government's regular press conference on August 3.

The programme will be funded by state-owned commercial banks, which have pledged to provide concessional loans to help SMEs gain better access to capital to expand production and business activities, and support economic growth.

​According to Ha, the central bank has instructed and encouraged commercial banks, particularly state-owned lenders, to take the lead in allocating low-interest credit for eligible businesses. Following consultations with participating banks, the SBV is now completing implementation guidelines to ensure the programme can begin as soon as possible.

The credit package forms part of the SBV's broader efforts to stimulate growth amid persistent global uncertainties stemming from geopolitical conflicts and trade tensions.

Despite external headwinds, Vietnam's economy has posted encouraging results. Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 8.18% in the first half of 2026 while inflation during the first seven months stood at 4.39%, with core inflation at 4.19%. However, growth remains below the Government's first-half target of 9.7%, underscoring the need for continued policy support.

To facilitate credit expansion, the SBV has maintained an accommodative monetary policy, keeping key policy interest rates unchanged while flexibly managing open market operations to support banking system liquidity. It has also adjusted exchange rates in line with market developments and introduced measures to improve capital availability.

A notable policy took effect on August 1 under Decision No. 1743/QD-NHNN, allowing banks to deduct 50% of fixed-term deposits held by the State Treasury when calculating their loan-to-deposit ratio. The SBV said the move would strengthen banks' funding capacity, improve liquidity management and create greater room for credit expansion.

At the same time, the central bank has instructed commercial banks to provide financing for 18 key infrastructure projects. It also raised the maximum ratio of short-term funds permitted for medium- and long-term lending to 40% from July 1, 2026, while allowing 25 credit institutions to exclude additional lending for social housing, industrial parks and export processing zones from their real estate credit growth limits.

As a result of these measures, outstanding credit across the banking system exceeded 20.15 quadrillion VND as of July 29, up 8.38% from the end of 2025. Credit has continued to be channelled into production, business activities, priority sectors and key growth drivers identified by the Government.

Ha said the SBV will continue pursuing a proactive and flexible monetary policy in the remaining months of the year, coordinating it closely with fiscal and other macroeconomic policies to contain inflation, maintain macroeconomic stability, ensure adequate credit supply and support sustainable economic growth./.

VNA
#Kinh tế tư nhân #NQ 68 #Vietnam #SBV #preferential loan #SME #growth
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

Related News

A mock-up of the Red River Landscape Boulevard project in Hanoi. Demand for capital for infrastructure projects is increasing sharply. (Photo: VNA)

SBV raises short-term capital lending cap to 40%

The new circular will help credit institutions have more room to provide capital to businesses and investment projects to support high economic growth in the next few years, while increasing flexibility in the SBV’s monetary policy management.

Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Pham Thanh Ha answers reporters’ questions. (Photo: VNA)

SBV vows agile policy response amid global headwinds

In the coming period, the SBV will calibrate interest rate management in line with macroeconomic developments and inflation trends, while requiring credit institutions to publicly disclose lending rates to enhance transparency.

See more

An aircraft of Vietjet (Photo: VietnamPlus)

Vietjet resumes five routes to Da Lat

A Vietjet representative said the resumption of multiple routes will provide more convenient travel options for residents and tourists while restoring Lam Dong's direct air connectivity with economic and tourism centres across the country.

Delegates at the launch of the air route linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Da Lat in the central province of Lam Dong on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

Daily Can Tho-Da Lat flight service launched

VASCO, a member of Vietnam Airlines Group, officially launched an air route linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Da Lat in the central province of Lam Dong on August 19, expected to provide more travel options for people in the Mekong Delta while expanding tourism and trade links between the southern region and the Central Highlands.

Can Gio protective forest spans four communes — Can Gio, Binh Khanh, An Thoi Dong and Thanh An of Ho Chi Minh City - creating potential for the development of the carbon credit market. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City businesses eye opportunities from carbon market

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Le Cong Thanh said Vietnam is shifting from policy development and refinement to the implementation and operation of the carbon market. The domestic carbon exchange began pilot operations on June 29, 2026, providing a platform for trading greenhouse gas emission allowances and carbon credits.

Visitors learn about a robot model designed to care for the elderly at Qualcomm’s booth. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City hosts International Innovation Forum and Exhibition 2026

InnoEx 2026 focuses on major shifts reshaping the global economy, including artificial intelligence (AI), data, automation, green transition, international trade and new business models. It also provides a platform connecting businesses, startups, investors and solution providers, facilitating partnerships, investment and access to knowledge and technologies.

Vietjet launches a series of new routes connecting Vietnam with Cebu and Clark (Philippines), Chiang Mai (Thailand), and Osaka (Japan). (Photo: Vietjet)

Vietjet expands flight network in Philippines, Thailand

To celebrate these new services, from August 18 to 20, 2026, passengers can enjoy the opportunity to book Eco tickets from 0 VND (excluding taxes and fees), along with 20% off SkyBoss and Deluxe tickets using promo code HIVJ20, opening the door to exciting destinations across Asia.

Vietnamese manufacturers’ production capacity, product quality and reliability are helping strengthen their position in US retail supply chains (Illustrative image, Source: VNA)

US retailers widen sourcing drive in Vietnam

Despite tariff changes and major shifts in global supply chains, US buyers continue to value Vietnamese suppliers. In the first seven months of this year, the US remained Vietnam’s largest export market, with export turnover reaching 104.7 billion USD, up 23% year-on-year.

Vinachem affirms its position as a leading chemical enterprise at the Autumn Fair 2025 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese enterprises renew growth model to move up global value chains

The resolution identifies enterprises as the centre of the renewal process, urging them to shift from cost-based competition to productivity, technology, quality and market responsiveness; from operating independently to joining industrial ecosystems; and from participating in value chains to mastering and eventually leading them.

Key export sectors such as textiles – garments, footwear and furniture, along with many signature products of Da Nang, have strong potential to expand their markets through online export channels. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang seeks to boost online exports

To help businesses go global, Da Nang is shifting from supporting individual online activities to developing an integrated ecosystem covering products, branding, platforms, payments, logistics, legal issues and market information. This is also part of the city’s e-commerce development orientation for 2026-2030, which identifies e-commerce as an important component of the digital economy.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang receives Rolf Mutzenich, a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the German Bundestag, in Hanoi on August 18. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Vietnam welcomes German firms’ expansion

Vietnam welcomes and stands ready to create favourable conditions for German businesses to expand their investment and operations in the country, particularly in infrastructure, smart seaports, renewable energy, high-speed railways, science and technology, and high-quality human resource training.