Culture - Sports

Yen Tu autumn festival returns with more cultural, wellness experiences

Now in its second year, the festival builds on the success of its inaugural edition in 2025 and aims to establish "Yen Tu – The Meditative Hues of Autumn" as Quang Ninh's signature cultural – tourism brand.

Its exceptional historical and cultural values ​​have established Yen Tu as a sacred place in the spiritual life of the Vietnamese people. (Photo: VNA)
Its exceptional historical and cultural values ​​have established Yen Tu as a sacred place in the spiritual life of the Vietnamese people. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The “Yen Tu – The Meditative Hues of Autumn” will return from August through December 2026 with an expanded programme of cultural, sporting, tourism and spiritual activities, helping promote Yen Tu, part of the newly recognised world cultural heritage of Yen Tu – Vinh Nghiem – Con Son, Kiep Bac Complex of Monuments and Landscapes, while attracting visitors during the autumn and year-end travel season.

According to the Quang Ninh provincial portal, the programme will be held across Yen Tu ward, centred on the Yen Tu Historical Relic and Scenic Area and surrounding heritage and tourism sites. Now in its second year, the festival builds on the success of its inaugural edition in 2025 and aims to establish "Yen Tu – The Meditative Hues of Autumn" as the province's signature cultural – tourism brand.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for August 2026, featuring a special artistic performance alongside heritage promotion activities.

Highlights include the Best Yen Tu World Heritage Guide competition, an art exhibition inspired by Yen Tu, and the Yen Tu Ultra Trail 2026, which is scheduled for August 21–23.

giai-chay.jpg
Yen Tu Ultra Trail 2026 is scheduled for August 21–23. (Photo: quangninh.gov.vn)

During the same period, the Vu Lan Week (August 21–27) will serve as a major spiritual highlight, drawing monks, nuns, Buddhists and visitors to the heritage site for ceremonies centred on gratitude and compassion. A Mid-Autumn Festival celebrating traditional culture is also planned for August 23.

The autumn programme will showcase the cultural legacy of the Truc Lam Zen tradition. Besides, the Yen Tu Autumn Festival, running from August through October, will connect heritage sites, scenic landscapes and local cultural traditions through immersive visitor experiences.

The year-end calendar will continue with the Yen Tu Chess King tournament in November and the Yen Tu Heritage Marathon 2026 on November 28–29. Together with the Ultra Trail, the marathon is expected to strengthen Yen Tu's position as a destination that combines heritage, sports and experiential tourism while encouraging year-round visitation rather than concentrating arrivals during the spring festival season.

Visitors will also be able to join wellness and spiritual activities such as breathing meditation, yoga, guided meditation sessions, the "Sunrise at Dong (Bronze) Pagoda" tour, the "Journey to Discover Yen Tu World Heritage", the "Discover the Ancient Palace Mysteries" tour and the "Happiness of Returning Home" retreat.

The "Wonderful Sounds of Yen Tu" performance programme will showcase artistic traditions inspired by the Truc Lam Zen Buddhist sect.

Additional cultural experiences include horse riding, archery, wearing traditional Vietnamese costumes, folk games and the Village Night Show at Lang Nuong, where visitors can learn about the culture of the Dao Thanh Y ethnic community and participate in lantern processions and lantern floating ceremonies. The Yen Tu countryside market, vegetarian cuisine, OCOP products, traditional handicrafts and local specialties will further enrich visitor experiences.

In the closing months of the year, ceremonies marking the Medicine Buddha Festival and commemorating King-Monk Tran Nhan Tong will complete a continuous programme of cultural and spiritual events stretching from late summer to early winter, celebrating the enduring values of the Truc Lam Zen tradition and the Yen Tu world cultural heritage./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Yen Tu – The Meditative Hues of Autumn #Quang Ninh tourism #Yen Tu – Vinh Nghiem – Con Son Kiep Bac #Yen Tu autumn festival #world cultural heritage Quang Ninh
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