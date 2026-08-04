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Traditional pottery products. (Photo: VNA)
Traditional pottery products. (Photo: VNA)
Many enterprises and production facilities are modernising traditional pottery products to better reach consumers. (Photo: VNA)
Many enterprises and production facilities are modernising traditional pottery products to better reach consumers. (Photo: VNA)
Binh Duong is one of the country’s major pottery centres. (Photo: VNA)
Binh Duong is one of the country’s major pottery centres. (Photo: VNA)
New methods are being applied in traditional pottery manufacturing at enterprises in the Binh Duong craft village. (Photo: VNA)
New methods are being applied in traditional pottery manufacturing at enterprises in the Binh Duong craft village. (Photo: VNA)
Traditional pottery patterns continue to be preserved and developed amid modern urban life. (Photo: VNA)
Traditional pottery patterns continue to be preserved and developed amid modern urban life. (Photo: VNA)
Pottery manufacturing at a factory owned by Phuoc Du Long Co., Ltd. (Photo: VNA)
Pottery manufacturing at a factory owned by Phuoc Du Long Co., Ltd. (Photo: VNA)
Shortage of young workers poses one of the biggest challenges to traditional pottery craft villages. (Photo: VNA)
Shortage of young workers poses one of the biggest challenges to traditional pottery craft villages. (Photo: VNA)
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Ho Chi Minh City keeps traditional pottery alive

Following its administrative boundary expansion, Ho Chi Minh City has not only gained more room for industrial and service growth, but also inherited one of the country’s largest pottery hubs. However, preserving and developing the craft faces major hurdles, including a shortage of young workers, rising raw material costs, and falling market demand. A comprehensive strategy is therefore needed to help this traditional craft survive and generate economic value.

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#Pottery #Ho Chi Minh City #Preservation #Traditional craft

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