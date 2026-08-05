Vietnamese students shine at AIMO 2026 international finals

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese students delivered an impressive performance at the 2026 International Finals of the Asia International Mathematical Olympiad Open Contest (AIMO), winning 205 awards, including one Champion title, as Vietnam hosted the competition for the first time.



The international finals took place in Hanoi from August 2-5, drawing around 1,300 contestants from 22 countries and territories. Vietnam was among the largest delegations at this year's event, alongside teams from Brazil, Canada, China, Hong Kong (China), Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, the Philippines and Uzbekistan.



According to the official results, the Vietnamese team won one Champion title, four First Runner-up awards, three Second Runner-up awards, 42 gold medals, 83 silver medals, 70 bronze medals and two consolation prizes.



A total of 205 Vietnamese students from 18 provinces and cities received awards. Hanoi had the largest number of winners with 105 students, followed by Thanh Hoa 20, Ho Chi Minh City 15 and Tuyen Quang 14.





Vietnamese medal winners at the AIMO 2026. (Photo: The AIMO 2026 organisers)

This year's results marked significant progress for Vietnam. At the 2025 international finals in Tokyo, Japan, Vietnam sent just 22 contestants, all of whom won prizes, including one Champion title, 10 gold medals, seven silver medals and four bronze medals.



Compared with last year, the number of Vietnamese award winners increased by 183.



Teachers and participants described this year's examination as more challenging than previous editions, with questions requiring not only strong mathematical knowledge but also logical thinking, problem-solving skills and the ability to apply mathematics to real-life and interdisciplinary situations.



Established in 2012, AIMO is an annual competition aimed at discovering and nurturing young mathematical talent, promoting scientific thinking and strengthening friendship and cultural exchanges among students from different countries and territories./.