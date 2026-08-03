Doan Bao Chau sentenced to seven years in prison for anti-State propaganda

Hanoi (VNA) – The People's Court of Hanoi on August 3 held a first-instance public trial in absentia for Doan Bao Chau, who was charged with "producing, storing, disseminating or propagandising information, documents and items aimed at opposing the Socialist Republic of Vietnam" under Point b, Clause 1, Article 117 of the 2015 Penal Code.



According to the indictment issued by the Hanoi People's Procuracy, on May 2, 2024, the Investigation Security Agency under the Hanoi Department of Public Security received reports that Chau (born in 1968, residing in Giang Vo ward, Hanoi), appeared in livestreams on the BBC Vietnamese YouTube channel and his personal Facebook account, "Chau Doan", delivering content distorting and defaming the people's administration, fabricating information that caused public anxiety, and conducting psychological warfare.

On April 24, 2025, the agency initiated criminal proceedings. On June 30, 2025, it prosecuted Chau on the above charge. However, he absconded, prompting police to issue a wanted notice on July 25, 2025.



Investigators determined that Chau created, managed and operated the "Chau Doan" Facebook account. Between 2016 and 2021, he livestreamed and posted video clips containing what authorities described as psychological warfare propaganda and fabricated information intended to create public anxiety and oppose the State and the administration.



A forensic assessment concluded that six of Chau's video clips contained content described as "psychological warfare propaganda and fabricated information causing public anxiety" as well as materials that "distorted facts, slandered and insulted the reputation of organisations and the honour and dignity of individuals."



During the investigation, Chau admited that the voice and images in the clips were his but denied having any intention of opposing the State. He later fled.



Before the trial, the Hanoi People's Court called on Chau to surrender in order to benefit from the leniency of the law and to appear in court to exercise his right to self-defence. As he failed to do so, the court proceeded with the trial in absentia in accordance with the law. The trial panel held that Chau's actions are dangerous to society, infringe upon national security, undermine the stability and sustainable development of the socialist system, and adversely affect public order and safety. It therefore ruled that bringing him to trial and imposing a strict sentence was necessary.



The court sentenced him to seven years' imprisonment, with the prison term to commence upon his arrest and enforcement of the sentence. In addition, he was sentenced to five years of probationary supervision following his prison term.



Chau has the right to appeal the verdict within 15 days of receiving a copy of the judgment or of its public posting, in accordance with the law./.

VNA