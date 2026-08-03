Vietnam sends top students to 2026 Asian Science Camp

Hong Kong (VNA) – A 10-member Vietnamese delegation of elite students from the nation’s leading universities and high schools for the gifted is joining the 2026 Asian Science Camp, which opened at the University of Hong Kong (HKU) (China) on August 3.

The week-long forum, running from August 2-8 and hosted by HKU to mark its 115th anniversary, convenes top students from 28 countries and territories alongside Nobel, Fields Medal and Turing Award laureates. Vietnamese mathematician Professor Ngo Bao Chau is among the featured scholars.

Dr Nguyen Bich Huyen, a lecturer at the Hanoi University of Science and Technology’s School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering who leads the delegation, said the team is attending with a mandate to share ideas and knowledge with international peers through a bridge built by the Vietnam Physical Society.

She said the bridge is set to connect Vietnam with educational institutions around the world, driving progress in science and education. The agenda includes plenary sessions, speaker-student discussions, scientific poster displays, social gatherings, and field trips.

The ASC is an annual nonprofit forum overseen by the International Board of the Asian Science Camp, designed to drive regional scientific dialogue and cooperation.

The camp traces its origins to the Lindau Nobel Laureate meetings and was first conceived in 2005 by Professors Lee Yuan-Tseh, the 1986 Nobel Chemistry laureate, and Masatoshi Koshiba, the 2002 Nobel winner in Physics. Taipei (China) hosted the inaugural camp in 2007.

It aims to inspire Asia’s next generation of talent through direct engagement with top global scientists, while cementing ties among the standout students set to shape the region’s future./.