Politics

Three ministries step up coordination to advance Vietnam's external affairs in new era

Against the backdrop of rapid and profound global changes, the ministers said stronger coordination is essential to support the country's goal of achieving fast and sustainable development while safeguarding national interests and protecting the nation early and from afar.

From left: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung and Minister of Public Security Gen. Luong Tam Quang at the joint meeting on August 3, part of the 33rd Diplomatic Conference. (Photo: VNA)
From left: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung and Minister of Public Security Gen. Luong Tam Quang at the joint meeting on August 3, part of the 33rd Diplomatic Conference. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of National Defence, and the Ministry of Public Security held a joint meeting on August 3 to strengthen coordination in implementing Vietnam's external relations, defence and security tasks.

Held as part of the 33rd Diplomatic Conference, the event was co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang, Minister of Public Security Gen. Luong Tam Quang, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung.

It brought together senior officials from the three ministries, along with Vietnamese ambassadors and heads of overseas representative missions who returned home to attend the diplomatic conference.

Participants reviewed global and regional developments and discussed new requirements for Vietnam's defence, security and foreign affairs in line with the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress. They also assessed coordination among the three ministries since they signed a cooperation mechanism in December 2025 and explored measures to further improve its effectiveness.

Presentations at the meeting highlighted the distinct roles of each ministry in advancing the country's comprehensive external relations.

The Ministry of National Defence underscored international defence integration and defence diplomacy as an integral component of the Party's external relations, State diplomacy and people-to-people diplomacy. The Ministry of Public Security emphasised the strengths of public security diplomacy in implementing Vietnam's comprehensive foreign policy at a higher level, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted achievements and future directions for closer coordination in carrying out external affairs.

In their concluding remarks, the three ministers stressed that defence, security and foreign affairs are closely interconnected pillars in the country's revolutionary cause and development.

They noted that closer coordination among the three ministries reflects the Party's viewpoint of combining socio-economic development with defence, security and external relations. They also stressed that for the first time, the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress identifies external affairs and international integration, alongside defence and security, as a "key and regular task" of the entire political system.

Against the backdrop of rapid and profound global changes, the ministers said stronger coordination is essential to support the country's goal of achieving fast and sustainable development while safeguarding national interests and protecting the nation early and from afar.

They acknowledged that cooperation among the three ministries has become more timely, closer and more effective, delivering important results across a wide range of areas.

They called on their ministries' units to continue thoroughly grasping the Party and State's guidelines and the Politburo's Resolution No. 06-NQ/TW, effectively carry out the existing coordination mechanism with clearly defined responsibilities and focal agencies, improve information sharing, step up strategic research and forecasting, enhance coordination in external activities, and expand training programmes to meet the evolving demands of defence, security and foreign affairs in the country's new stage of development./.

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