Politics

☀️ Morning digest on August 3

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Phạm Thu Hương
☀️ Morning digest on August 3

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Party General Secretary and State President To Lam attended and delivered a keynote address at the opening session of the 33rd Diplomatic Conference in Hanoi on August 1.

tolam.jpg
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam speaks at the opening session of the 33rd Diplomatic Conference in Hanoi on August 1. (Photo: VNA)

The conference was held in-person at the International Convention Centre in the capital city, and connected online to the Party Committees of provinces and cities, as well as the country’s representative missions abroad. Read full story

- Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on August 1 called on the diplomatic sector to play a pioneering role, strengthen strategic research and forecasting, provide sound policy advice and take timely action to safeguard national interests and create resources for development.

Addressing the opening of the 33rd Diplomatic Conference in Hanoi, the Party and State leader requested the seven-day conference to enable the entire foreign affairs system to clearly identify what has been accomplished, what remains behind schedule, and agree on priority tasks, coordination mechanisms and specific outcomes. Read full story

- The 22nd National Conference on Foreign Affairs was held in Hanoi on August 2 within the framework of the 33rd Diplomatic Conference.

vna-potal-hoi-nghi-ngoai-vu-toan-quoc-lan-thu-22-2.jpg
The 22nd national conference on foreign affairs takes place in Hanoi on August 2 within the framework of the 33rd Diplomatic Conference. (Photo: VNA)

The conference brought together more than 500 delegates, including representatives from ministries, central agencies, sectors, localities, local external affairs agencies, Vietnamese representative missions abroad, and leaders of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Read full story

- The Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Meta on July 31 in Singapore to support Vietnamese businesses in digital transformation and market expansion.

The document was signed by Vietrade Director Vu Ba Phu and Sarim Aziz, Meta's Director of Public Policy on the sidelines of the 10th ASEAN Conference themed ASEAN’s Future in a Fractured World organised by the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) under the patronage of the Singapore Government and the Ministry of Trade and Industry. Read full story

- The 2026 Halong Bay Heritage Marathon is expected to draw around 18,000 domestic and international runners when it takes place from November 20–22, with race day scheduled for November 22, organisers announced on August 2.

The event remains Vietnam's only road race to hold the World Athletics Label, recognising its international-standard organisation, stringent medical and safety protocols, anti-doping measures, and high-quality race course. Read full story

- The Autumn Festival, one of the four seasonal highlights of Hue Festival 2026, will take place throughout August and September, offering visitors a diverse programme of cultural, sporting, musical and heritage events celebrating the rich identity of the former imperial capital.

potal-nam-vang809d-cua-du-lich-hue-8495531.jpg
Hue's tourism activities attract a large number of visitors (Photo: VNA)

According to the organising committee, throughout August, the Hue Sports Festival will feature 19 sporting events alongside other Autumn Festival activities. Held in response to the campaign "All people practice physical training following the example of great Uncle Ho," the programme seeks to improve public health, preserve traditional sports and cultural values, and strengthen exchanges between Hue and other localities. More than 15,000 domestic and international athletes and spectators are expected to take part. Read full story

- More than 5,000 people joined the “For Agent Orange/dioxin Victims” charity walk on Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street in Ho Chi Minh City on August 2.

Participants included former Party and State leaders, city officials, representatives of foreign consulates in the city, domestic and international organisations, armed forces personnel, youth union members, students, artists, businesses, donors and local residents. Read full story

- A new railway tourism service linking the former imperial city of Hue with Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park is scheduled to begin operation on September 1, under a cooperation agreement signed by Quang Tri province, Hue city and Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR).

The agreement was announced at a seminar held in Quang Tri on July 31, where the three parties signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly develop the "Hue Ancient Capital – Phong Nha: Journey to Wonders and World Heritage" railway tourism product./. Read full story


Phạm Thu Hương
VNA
#morning digest
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

☀️ Morning digest on July 29

☀️ Morning digest on July 29

Vietnamese leaders' meetings with the President of the Supreme People's Court of Laos and the President of the National Assembly of Cambodia, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung's talks with his Lithuanian counterpart Kestutis Budrys, and the second political consultation between the foreign ministries of Vietnam and Panama are among news highlights on July 28 evening.

See more

Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Nguyen Thanh Le (L) and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at their meeting on August 19. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam seeks to deepen strategic partnership with Kazakhstan

Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Le affirmed that he will work closely with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ministries, agencies and localities to effectively implement high-level agreements, strengthen political trust and promote cooperation in trade, investment, transport and logistics, tourism, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.

National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Khac Dinh precides over the discussion (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to bills aim to close loopholes in criminal laws

The amendments to the Penal Code focus on four major areas - revising and supplementing provisions on offences and penalties; revising provisions on grounds for exclusion, postponement and exemption from criminal liability and the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution; and ensuring consistency, feasibility and sound legislative drafting.

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

Party General Secretary and President To Lam's working session with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam International Fisheries Exhibition 2026, and Vietnam advancing to the ASEAN Cup final after beating Malaysia 2-0 in the second leg of semifinals are among news highlights on August 19 evening.

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung presents the Government’s proposals on the amendments to the 2024 Land Law. (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to Land Law aim to achieve three key goals

The Government has identified three major objectives: promptly institutionalising Party policies on land, private-sector development and national digital transformation; addressing urgent practical obstacles to unlock resources and support the goal of double-digit economic growth; and building a modern, streamlined and effective land management system through stronger decentralisation and administrative reform.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)

NA considers consolidated law to streamline public finance management

Consolidating the Law on State Budget 2025 and the Law on Public Investment 2024 (amended and supplemented in 2025) is necessary to establish a consistent public finance management mechanism; minimise procedures, time and compliance costs; and improve the mobilisation, management and use of State budget resources to support growth.

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum attracts a large number of visitors (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: A century of aspirations, a rising Vietnam

Today, Vietnam's mission is to open the doors wider to development, move the country forward and join the ranks of major powers through its own strength. This is also the most practical way to carry forward the spirit of the historic autumn of 1945.

The 16th National Assembly begins the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

NA begins second phase of first extraordinary session, focusing on land, housing policies

The 16th National Assembly began the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19, hearing presentations on policy orientations for drafting the Law on State Budget (consolidated); amending the 2024 Land Law, the 2023 Housing Law, and the Law on Real Estate Business; and the integration of four national target programmes into a single one.

Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong (R) meets with Roman Roun, Chairman of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSCM) in Hanoi on August 18. (Source: Baoquocte.vn)

Vietnam, Czech Republic step up effective implementation of Strategic Partnership

The two sides expressed their delight at the positive and substantive development of traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and the Czech Republic, and welcomed the elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership in January 2025, which has created a new framework and impetus for deeper, more effective and sustainable cooperation.