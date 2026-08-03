☀️ Morning digest on August 3

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Party General Secretary and State President To Lam attended and delivered a keynote address at the opening session of the 33rd Diplomatic Conference in Hanoi on August 1.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam speaks at the opening session of the 33rd Diplomatic Conference in Hanoi on August 1. (Photo: VNA)

The conference was held in-person at the International Convention Centre in the capital city, and connected online to the Party Committees of provinces and cities, as well as the country’s representative missions abroad. Read full story



- Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on August 1 called on the diplomatic sector to play a pioneering role, strengthen strategic research and forecasting, provide sound policy advice and take timely action to safeguard national interests and create resources for development.



Addressing the opening of the 33rd Diplomatic Conference in Hanoi, the Party and State leader requested the seven-day conference to enable the entire foreign affairs system to clearly identify what has been accomplished, what remains behind schedule, and agree on priority tasks, coordination mechanisms and specific outcomes. Read full story



- The 22nd National Conference on Foreign Affairs was held in Hanoi on August 2 within the framework of the 33rd Diplomatic Conference.

The 22nd national conference on foreign affairs takes place in Hanoi on August 2 within the framework of the 33rd Diplomatic Conference. (Photo: VNA)

The conference brought together more than 500 delegates, including representatives from ministries, central agencies, sectors, localities, local external affairs agencies, Vietnamese representative missions abroad, and leaders of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Read full story



- The Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Meta on July 31 in Singapore to support Vietnamese businesses in digital transformation and market expansion.



The document was signed by Vietrade Director Vu Ba Phu and Sarim Aziz, Meta's Director of Public Policy on the sidelines of the 10th ASEAN Conference themed ASEAN’s Future in a Fractured World organised by the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) under the patronage of the Singapore Government and the Ministry of Trade and Industry. Read full story



- The 2026 Halong Bay Heritage Marathon is expected to draw around 18,000 domestic and international runners when it takes place from November 20–22, with race day scheduled for November 22, organisers announced on August 2.



The event remains Vietnam's only road race to hold the World Athletics Label, recognising its international-standard organisation, stringent medical and safety protocols, anti-doping measures, and high-quality race course. Read full story



- The Autumn Festival, one of the four seasonal highlights of Hue Festival 2026, will take place throughout August and September, offering visitors a diverse programme of cultural, sporting, musical and heritage events celebrating the rich identity of the former imperial capital.

Hue's tourism activities attract a large number of visitors (Photo: VNA)

According to the organising committee, throughout August, the Hue Sports Festival will feature 19 sporting events alongside other Autumn Festival activities. Held in response to the campaign "All people practice physical training following the example of great Uncle Ho," the programme seeks to improve public health, preserve traditional sports and cultural values, and strengthen exchanges between Hue and other localities. More than 15,000 domestic and international athletes and spectators are expected to take part. Read full story



- More than 5,000 people joined the “For Agent Orange/dioxin Victims” charity walk on Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street in Ho Chi Minh City on August 2.



Participants included former Party and State leaders, city officials, representatives of foreign consulates in the city, domestic and international organisations, armed forces personnel, youth union members, students, artists, businesses, donors and local residents. Read full story



- A new railway tourism service linking the former imperial city of Hue with Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park is scheduled to begin operation on September 1, under a cooperation agreement signed by Quang Tri province, Hue city and Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR).



The agreement was announced at a seminar held in Quang Tri on July 31, where the three parties signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly develop the "Hue Ancient Capital – Phong Nha: Journey to Wonders and World Heritage" railway tourism product./. Read full story







Phạm Thu Hương