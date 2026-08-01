Politics

Congratulations sent to Switzerland on National Day

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on August 1 sent a congratulatory message to President of the Swiss Confederation Guy Parmelin on the occasion of the 735th National Day of Switzerland (August 1, 1291 – 2026).

Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on August 1 sent a congratulatory message to President of the Swiss Confederation Guy Parmelin on the occasion of the 735th National Day of Switzerland (August 1, 1291 – 2026).

On the same day, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man extended congratulations to President of the Council of States Stefan Engler and President of the National Council Pierre-André Page.

Also on August 1, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung sent a congratulatory message to head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs Ignazio Cassis./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ 59_BT #Party General Secretary and State President To Lam #735th National Day of Switzerland Switzerland
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