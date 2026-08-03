President of Thailand’s National Assembly to pay official visit to Vietnam

Hanoi (VNA) – President of the National Assembly and Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand Sophon Zaram will pay an official visit to Vietnam from August 5 – 7.
The visit will be made at the invitation of Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man, according to the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs./.
Hanoi (VNA) – President of the National Assembly and Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand Sophon Zaram will pay an official visit to Vietnam from August 5 – 7.