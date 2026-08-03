Culture - Sports

Vietnam to host Miss Heritage Global 2026 as Asia’s first, crown unveiled

Vo An Nguyen, who leads the committee and serves as CEO of Future Star World, called the pageant an international contest built around heritage, where beauty is measured alongside knowledge, community responsibility and the preservation of each country's cultural treasures.

Miss Heritage Vietnam 2026 Tran Thi Thu Huyen will represent the country at the Miss Heritage Global 2026 pageant. (Photo: VNA)
Miss Heritage Vietnam 2026 Tran Thi Thu Huyen will represent the country at the Miss Heritage Global 2026 pageant. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – The Miss Heritage Global 2026 organising committee on August 3 revealed the official crown and event details, setting the grand finale for October 7 in the central coastal city of Da Nang.

Vo An Nguyen, who leads the committee and serves as CEO of Future Star World, called the pageant an international contest built around heritage, where beauty is measured alongside knowledge, community responsibility and the preservation of each country's cultural treasures.

The event will also be a stage for cultural exchange, deeper global bonds and message of global heritage preservation.

This will be the first time Vietnam, and any Asian country, has welcomed Miss Heritage Global. It will put Vietnam's people, culture and image on display, proving the nation can pull off major international events, organisers said.

With the theme "The World's Heritage – Our Beauty", the pageant runs from October 2 to 8 in the cities of Hue and Da Nang, drawing more than 40 contestants from countries and territories, including Japan, Germany, Russia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Mexico.

A lineup of heritage tours, cultural, sport and community-focused events will build up to the big night.

The committee said it will show the world a Vietnam that is culturally rich, welcoming and globally connected, while also fueling tourism, culture and creative economy.

Tran Thi Thu Huyen, recently crowned Miss Heritage Vietnam 2026, will represent the host.

The crown itself will travel with the new Miss Heritage Global and runners-up, symbolising their shared mission to spread heritage, cultural values and a connected world./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Miss Heritage Vietnam 2026 #Miss Heritage Global 2026 #cultural exchange #Da Nang Da Nang
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