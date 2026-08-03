Culture - Sports

Vietnamese traditional martial arts festival opens with spectacular performances

According to the organising committee, the four-day festival attracts nearly 1,000 martial artists from Vietnam and overseas, including 650 participants from domestic martial arts schools and clubs and 260 representatives from 16 delegations across nine countries, including Thailand and Laos.

A mass performance of Vietnam's traditional martial arts during the festival's opening ceremony in Gia Lai on August 2, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
A mass performance of Vietnam's traditional martial arts during the festival's opening ceremony in Gia Lai on August 2, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Gia Lai (VNA) – Thousands of residents, visitors and enthusiasts were treated to a spectacular parade of martial arts masters and practitioners at the opening ceremony of the 9th International Festival of Vietnamese Traditional Martial Arts in Quy Nhon ward, Gia Lai province, on the evening of August 2.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Pham Anh Tuan said Vietnamese traditional martial arts have been forged through thousands of years of history. From the nation's founding and defence to its struggles to safeguard sovereignty, martial arts have become an integral part of the Vietnamese people's resilience, spirit and cultural identity.

He described the festival as a gathering place for martial arts schools, masters and practitioners from Vietnam and abroad to meet, exchange experiences, perform and pass on their knowledge. More importantly, the local leader said, it conveys a powerful message: heritage remains alive only when it is passed down; culture flourishes only through connection; and traditions endure only when today's generations renew them with creativity and responsibility.

Following the opening parade, audiences enjoyed a welcoming cultural performance and an artistic programme showcasing the history and evolution of Vietnamese traditional martial arts.

According to the organising committee, the four-day festival attracts nearly 1,000 martial artists from Vietnam and overseas, including 650 participants from domestic martial arts schools and clubs and 260 representatives from 16 delegations across nine countries, including Thailand and Laos.

Festival activities include incense and flower offerings at the Kinh Thien (heaven worship) palace and the Quang Trung Museum, mass martial arts demonstrations, exchanges between Vietnamese and international delegations, the 15th national traditional martial arts clubs championship, cultural and performance exchanges at traditional martial arts schools, tours of historical sites and tourist attractions across the province, as well as a photo exhibition highlighting the activities of martial arts schools and organisations at home and abroad.

Throughout the festival, participating delegations will also stage public martial arts performances in several localities, reflecting the community-oriented spirit of Vietnamese traditional martial arts.

To preserve and promote the discipline, the Gia Lai Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism has been working with the provincial Department of Education and Training to introduce traditional martial arts into the curriculum for students at all educational levels across the province./.


VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #9th International Festival of Vietnamese Traditional Martial Arts #Vietnamese traditional martial arts Gia Lai
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