Sustainable travel gains momentum among Vietnamese tourists: Booking.com report

Hanoi (VNA) – Sustainable tourism is becoming a defining trend among Vietnamese travellers as they increasingly seek to balance memorable experiences with positive contributions to local communities and the environment, according to Booking.com's 11th annual Travel & Sustainability Report.



The report points to a shift in travel behaviour, with holidays no longer seen solely as opportunities for leisure but also as a way to support local economies, preserve cultural heritage and reduce environmental impacts.



According to the online travel platform, 85% of Vietnamese travellers consider sustainable travel a priority, while the same proportion want their trips to leave a positive impact on destinations.



Based on a survey of 32,500 respondents across 35 countries and territories, the report shows broad recognition of tourism's economic benefits. In Vietnam, 76% of respondents view tourism as a positive driver of economic growth.

Among those surveyed, 60% said tourism has boosted local economies, 55% cited increased employment opportunities, and 50% noted a wider range of entertainment and tourism services, highlighting the industry's contribution to livelihoods and local development.



However, respondents also acknowledged tourism's downsides. Around 41% expressed concerns over traffic congestion and waste, 32% cited rising living costs, and 25% were worried about overcrowding, underscoring the need to balance tourism growth with environmental and cultural preservation.



The report suggests easing pressure on popular destinations by encouraging travellers to explore lesser-known locations. In Vietnam, emerging destinations such as Phu Yen and Ninh Thuan, with their unspoiled coastlines, and Cao Bang and Mu Cang Chai, known for their majestic landscapes and slower pace of life, offer attractive alternatives.



Spreading visitor flows more evenly can reduce pressure on infrastructure in major tourism hubs while creating more equitable economic opportunities for remote regions, where tourism revenue is vital for local communities.



The report also encourages travellers to venture beyond the busiest areas in major cities. In Bangkok, for example, choosing the quieter Ari neighbourhood instead of the bustling Thonglor district offers a more authentic local experience.



Travelling during the off-season is another growing trend. About 35% of Vietnamese travellers said they intentionally avoid peak periods to escape crowds and enjoy a more relaxed experience. More even visitor numbers throughout the year can also provide local businesses with steadier incomes.



Transport choices are another key element of sustainable tourism. Nearly half of Vietnamese respondents hope for better public transport to support tourism.



Walking, cycling and using buses or metro systems in cities such as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City can help reduce carbon emissions while allowing visitors to experience local life more closely. Traditional cyclo rides also support local drivers while preserving a distinctive cultural feature.



Tourist spending patterns are equally important. Rather than patronising international restaurant chains or buying mass-produced souvenirs, travellers are increasingly encouraged to support family-run eateries and local artisans. The report found that 38% of Vietnamese travellers plan to prioritise small businesses, helping preserve traditional crafts while ensuring tourism revenue benefits local communities.



Environmental responsibility is also gaining importance. With waste pollution remaining a challenge at many tourist sites, 54% of Vietnamese travellers said they intend to reduce waste during their trips.



Simple actions such as carrying reusable water bottles and cloth bags or staying on designated trekking trails can help protect fragile ecosystems. The report also encourages tourism businesses to develop conservation-focused experiences, including sea turtle protection programmes in Con Dao and trekking tours combined with tree planting and litter collection.



According to Booking.com, sustainable tourism is not an abstract or distant concept. As travellers increasingly recognise their role within the tourism ecosystem, travel is evolving beyond sightseeing into an opportunity to learn, to connect, to give back, and to help protect the places and communities they visit./.

VNA