Travel

What makes Dubai visitors say Phu Quoc “far exceeded expectations”?

While Phu Quoc was once primarily known for its turquoise waters, white-sand beaches, and beachfront resorts, the island is now attracting visitors with a full-day journey of experiences stretching from morning until night, rather than simply offering a traditional beach holiday.

Experiences in Phu Quoc made a Dubai traveler describe the destination as “far exceeded expectations.” (Photo: Fabl Belek)
Experiences in Phu Quoc made a Dubai traveler describe the destination as “far exceeded expectations.” (Photo: Fabl Belek)

Hanoi (VNA) - Five-star hotels for around 80 USD per night, crystal-clear beaches, fresh tropical fruits, and dazzling nightly fireworks. Those were the experiences that led Jabir Samuels, a travel content creator based in Dubai, to admit that his week-long holiday in Phu Quoc, An Giang province had “far exceeded every expectation.”

According to USA Today, Jabir Samuels is a travel content creator with a large social media following who regularly shares his experiences from renowned destinations around the world. During his trip to Phu Quoc in July, he stayed at a five-star hotel for around 80 USD per night, including a room with a private balcony and breakfast.

By day, he spent his time exploring the island’s crystal-clear beaches and tasting tropical fruits such as mangosteen for the first time. As night fell, spectacular fireworks displays along the coast became the perfect finale to each day of discovery on Pearl Island.

What impressed Jabir Samuels was not only the island’s natural beauty but also the exceptional value for money. “Phu Quoc is more affordable than most islands, yet you don’t have to compromise on quality to enjoy those prices,” he told USA Today.

His impression aligns with Expedia’s latest recognition, which included Phu Quoc among its Top 10 Islands of 2026. According to Expedia, searches for island holidays this year have increased by 55% compared to the same period last year. Amid this growing trend, Phu Quoc has emerged as one of the destinations recording the strongest growth in traveler interest.

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A diverse tourism and resort ecosystem, complemented by two signature nightly fireworks shows, leaves visitors in awe when they visit Phu Quoc

Interest in Pearl Island has risen by 25%, while mentions across social media have surged by as much as 235%. Expedia describes Phu Quoc as a standout destination for the growing trend of “affordable luxury,” where travelers can enjoy quality accommodation and a wide range of experiences at competitive prices.

While Phu Quoc was once primarily known for its turquoise waters, white-sand beaches, and beachfront resorts, the island is now attracting visitors with a full-day journey of experiences stretching from morning until night, rather than simply offering a traditional beach holiday.

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The Hon Thom cable car offers sweeping views of the turquoise sea and the An Thoi archipelago, a must-try experience in Phu Quoc

In the island’s south, visitors can begin the day relaxing on Kem Beach and Sao Beach before boarding the world’s longest three-wire cable car to Hon Thom Island. They can then continue the adventure at Aquatopia Water Park, home to the world’s first next-generation water slides.

As the sun sets, the experiences continue with multimedia productions such as Symphony of the Sea and Kiss of the Sea, followed by two nightly fireworks displays at Sunset Town. These evening entertainment offerings have become one of the key factors distinguishing Phu Quoc from many other island destinations in the region, while encouraging visitors to stay longer and explore more.

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Phu Quoc is steadily emerging as one of the region’s leading MICE destinations

Alongside the continuous introduction of new tourism products, Phu Quoc is also investing heavily in infrastructure in preparation for the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2027. Phu Quoc International Airport is being expanded, while new hotels, resorts, and service facilities are under development, with the goal of transforming Pearl Island into an international hub for tourism, events, and business.

From being a familiar holiday destination for domestic travelers, Phu Quoc is steadily making its mark on the global tourism map. Praise from international visitors, recognition from leading travel platforms, and an increasingly comprehensive tourism ecosystem are creating fresh opportunities for Pearl Island to continue its remarkable growth in the years ahead./.

Phu Quoc Continues to Earn Global Recognition

In 2026 alone, Pearl Island appeared in a series of prestigious international travel rankings.

Expedia included Phu Quoc in its Top 10 Islands of 2026, describing it as a leading destination for the growing trend of affordable luxury travel.

The DestinAsian Readers' Choice Awards 2026 ranked Phu Quoc second among Asia’s Best Islands.

Travel + Leisure named Phu Quoc the second most beautiful island in Asia-Pacific.

Earlier, in 2025, Condé Nast Traveler ranked Phu Quoc as Asia’s most beautiful island and among the world’s three most beautiful islands.

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