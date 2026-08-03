Politics

National Assembly approves Nguyen Tien Hai as Minister of Home Affairs

The NA held a secret ballot on the appointment and later adopted a resolution approving Nguyen Tien Hai as Minister of Home Affairs. The resolution was passed with 483 votes in favour out of 484 deputies participating in the electronic vote, accounting for 96.60% of those present.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (R) presents flowers to congratulate new Minister of Home Affairs Nguyen Tien Hai. (Photo published by VNA)
National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (R) presents flowers to congratulate new Minister of Home Affairs Nguyen Tien Hai. (Photo published by VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 16th National Assembly (NA) on August 3 approved the appointment of Nguyen Tien Hai as Minister of Home Affairs for the 2026–2031 term during the opening day of its first extraordinary session.

According to a press release from the National Assembly Office, the national assembly, chaired by NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man, approved Prime Minister Le Minh Hung’s proposal to relieve Do Thanh Binh of his post as Minister of Home Affairs for the 2026–2031 term to take on a new assignment.

A corresponding resolution was passed with 477 of the 478 participating deputies, or 95.40% of those present.

Lawmakers then considered and adopted the PM's proposal on appointing Nguyen Tien Hai, a member of the Party Central Committee and acting Minister of Home Affairs, as Minister of Home Affairs for the 2026–2031 term.

The NA subsequently held a secret ballot on the appointment and later adopted a resolution approving Nguyen Tien Hai as Minister of Home Affairs. The resolution was passed with 483 votes in favour out of 484 deputies participating in the electronic vote, accounting for 96.60% of those present./.​

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#first extraordinary session #Minister of Home Affairs #16th National Assembly #Nguyen Tien Hai
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