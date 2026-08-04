Society

Can Tho boosts Vietnamese language support for ethnic minority children

Backed by more than 4.2 billion VND (161,000 USD) from the State budget, the programme aims to strengthen children's Vietnamese communication skills before they begin primary school, helping them integrate more smoothly into the classroom and improve learning outcomes from the outset.

A teacher uses games, songs, and stories about family, school, and village to help students master Vietnamese language more easily. (Photo: VNA)
A teacher uses games, songs, and stories about family, school, and village to help students master Vietnamese language more easily. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – More than 8,000 ethnic minority children in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho will receive free Vietnamese language instruction before entering first grade in the 2026–2027 school year, as part of efforts to remove language barriers and improve access to education.

Backed by more than 4.2 billion VND (161,000 USD) from the State budget, the programme aims to strengthen children's Vietnamese communication skills before they begin primary school, helping them integrate more smoothly into the classroom and improve learning outcomes from the outset.

In the 2025–2026 school year, Can Tho recorded 51,910 first-grade pupils, including 10,857 ethnic minority students, who accounted for nearly 21% of total enrolment.

Director of the city's Department of Education and Training Tran Thi Huyen said 8,067 ethnic minority children currently have limited proficiency in Vietnamese and need language support before starting school, representing 74.3% of ethnic minority children preparing to enter first grade.

The city plans to provide the programme to about 8,059 children in the coming school year, with 319 teachers assigned to deliver the classes.

The initiative targets ethnic minority children living in communities where opportunities to use Vietnamese remain limited. It is designed to familiarise children with the language used in school, easing their transition from home to formal education. Similar pre-primary Vietnamese programmes have been implemented for years by the Ministry of Education and Training in localities with large ethnic minority populations.

Educational studies have consistently shown that Vietnamese proficiency is critical to learning across all primary school subjects. Children with limited language skills often struggle with reading comprehension, classroom communication and overall academic performance during their early school years.

Vice Chairman of the Can Tho People's Committee Nguyen Van Khoi said the city will allocate more than 4.2 billion VND to fund teaching materials, learning resources and the organisation of classes.

Each participating child will receive learning materials worth up to 100,000 VND per course, and each teacher will be provided teaching materials valued at up to 340,000 VND, in line with Ministry of Education and Training regulations.

To maintain high teaching standards, schools will favour experienced teachers, especially those who speak ethnic minority languages and understand local customs and culture, ensuring each class has its own dedicated teacher.

According to Khoi, the programme aims to better prepare ethnic minority children for primary school by enhancing their Vietnamese language skills, communication abilities to engage with the national curriculum, thereby narrowing educational disparities and improving equal access to quality education.

The initiative is also expected to support Vietnam's broader goals of improving education quality in ethnic minority communities and advancing national socio-economic development programmes for ethnic minority and mountainous areas during the 2021–2030 period./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 71 #Giáo Dục #Đào Tạo #NQ 71 #Can Tho #Vietnamese language #ethnic minority children Can Tho
Follow VietnamPlus

Education - Training: Mission of national innovation

Resolution in action

Related News

Leaders of ASEAN member states' education ministries launch the ASEAN Education Work Plan 2026–2030. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam attends ASEAN Education Ministers’ Meeting and related meetings in Singapore

At ASED 14, the ASEAN Education Work Plan 2026–2030 was launched, setting out the region’s shared priorities for building inclusive, comprehensive and transformative education systems. The plan focuses on nurturing resilient and well-rounded individuals, developing a highly skilled and competitive workforce, and strengthening a common ASEAN identity rooted in shared values.

See more

Professor Emily M. Nason, Director of Undergraduate Recruitment and Admissions at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Hong Kong education cooperation offers pathway to high-quality tech talent

Among the leading choices for international students is the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), ranked 33rd globally in the QS World University Rankings 2027 and sixth in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026. Its computer science programme, including key fields such as AI and machine learning, ranks first in Hong Kong.

Vietnam has been named the world’s No. 1 culinary destination for 2026 in the NZ Herald Travel Readers’ Choice Awards. (Photo: TITC)

Vietnam tops 2026 global culinary destinations ranking: NZ Herald

Vietnam’s No. 1 ranking underscores the country’s growing appeal as a culinary tourism destination. More than a collection of distinctive dishes, Vietnamese cuisine reflects the country’s culture, regional diversity and everyday way of life, offering travellers an authentic and memorable way to experience Vietnam./.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam embassy in US steps up efforts to identify remains of martyrs

Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Quoc Dung described cooperation in addressing war legacies, including the search for missing personnel from both sides, as a bright spot in Vietnam-US relations. He said the work is not only humanitarian in nature but also contributes to healing the wounds of war, strengthening mutual trust and promoting reconciliation between the two peoples.

Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Hoang Cong Thuy writes in the condolence book. (Photo: VFF)

Vietnam Fatherland Front delegation pays tribute to former Chinese Premier

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee always cherishes the profound friendship and invaluable support extended by generations of Chinese leaders, including Zhu, to bilateral ties. Their contributions laid the foundation for friendly exchanges and cooperation between the VFF and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Judge Luu Ngoc Canh announces the decision to bring the case to trial. (Photo: VNA)

Former Deputy Minister Nguyen Ba Hoan, 27 others stand trial in bribery case

Among the 28 defendants, former Deputy Minister Nguyen Ba Hoan; Le Thanh Ha, former head of the Vietnamese workers management board at the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea; and seven former personnel of the MoLISA Department of Overseas Labour are charged with receiving bribes under Article 354 of the Penal Code.

Unmanned aerial vehicles are used in rice production in Can Tho city. (Photo: VNA)

Measures strengthened to manage, monitor UAVs

Authorities must urgently study and immediately deploy measures to counter the illegal use of UAVs in key areas, no-fly zones, airports and aerodromes, ensuring that similar incidents do not occur in the future.

Nguyen Thanh Liem, Chairman of the Association of Vietnamese People in Chungnam province and Vice Chairman of the Association of Vietnamese Communities in the Republic of Korea (Photo: VNA)

Resolution expected to create new breakthrough in harnessing OV resources

The resolution marks a significant shift in strategic mindset, for the first time defining the more than 6.5 million Vietnamese living abroad as a “strategic resource” for national construction, development and defence. For many overseas Vietnamese, this represents a transition from simply being supported and mobilised to actively “accompanying and co-creating” development mechanisms.

Former Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Ba Hoan (Photo: Published by VNA)

Hanoi court to open trial of ex-deputy minister, 27 others in bribery case

The Supreme People’s Procuracy indictment said that from 2021 through May 2025, Hoan, then deputy minister in charge of the Department of Overseas Labour Management, allowed former Director General Tong Hai Nam to direct officials to create difficulties for companies during appraisal of license applications to send Vietnamese workers abroad.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Older persons are driver of national development: Deputy Prime Minister

Chairing a conference of the National Committee on Aging in Hanoi on August 17, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra, who is also its Chairwoman, said the Party and State pay special attention to elderly affairs. At the same time, awareness across the entire political system and society has become increasingly clear, comprehensive and positive.

A unified land database, transparent valuation mechanisms and anti-speculation policies could lay the foundation for a more professional property market. (Photo: VNA)

Data-driven land valuation to curb speculation: Experts

From a property-market perspective, Do Thi Thu Giang, National Director of Valuation and Advisory at Savills Vietnam, said the orientations under Resolution No. 21-NQ/TW could make the market more transparent and efficient, with property values increasingly tied to actual development and use potential.