Society

197 martyrs’ remains uncovered at Ho Chi Minh City’s Le Thi Rieng Park

On August 4 alone, the teams recovered 15 sets of remains, including 11 individual sets and four sets from two mass grave sites, along with nine sets of associated artifacts.

A total of 197 sets of martyrs’ remains are discovered and recovered at Le Thi Rieng Park in Ho Chi Minh City from June 23 to August 4. (Photo: VNA)
A total of 197 sets of martyrs’ remains are discovered and recovered at Le Thi Rieng Park in Ho Chi Minh City from June 23 to August 4. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – A total of 197 sets of martyrs’ remains have been discovered and recovered at Le Thi Rieng Park in Ho Chi Minh City as part of a nationwide 500-day campaign to search for, recover, and identify the remains of fallen soldiers.

According to the city Military Command, from June 23 to August 4, search and recovery teams uncovered 171 individual sets of remains and six mass burial pits, which house 26 sets of remains.

On August 4 alone, the teams recovered 15 sets of remains, including 11 individual sets and four sets from two mass grave sites, along with nine sets of associated artifacts.

A large-scale operation is underway at the park to search for the remains of soldiers who fell during the 1968 Spring General Offensive and Uprising. The 500-day campaign contributes to the country’s policy of gratitude and care for families of war martyrs./.




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