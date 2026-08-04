Culture - Sports

ASEAN Cup 2026: Vietnam’s 3-0 win sends shockwaves across regional media

ASEAN Football said Vietnam delivered a performance “worthy of the defending champions”, staying composed, well-organised and effective despite the furnace-like atmosphere stoked by roughly 30,000 home fans.

Thailan's Siam Sport article praises Vietnam's performance (Photo published by VNA)
Thailan's Siam Sport article praises Vietnam's performance (Photo published by VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – Vietnam’s 3-0 victory inside Indonesia’s Pakansari Stadium has catapulted the defending champions to the top of Group A at the 2026 ASEAN Cup and sent tremors through regional media.

Southeast Asian media outlets called the victory as a resounding statement of their status as the region’s top team.

ASEAN Football said Vietnam delivered a performance “worthy of the defending champions”, staying composed, well-organised and effective despite the furnace-like atmosphere stoked by roughly 30,000 home fans.

The outlet noted that Kim Sang Sik’s men not only kept dangerous striker Mitchell Lee Baker under control but also made the most of quick transitions to punish Indonesia with swift, razor-sharp counterattacks.

ASEAN United described the result as a “convincing victory” that has blown the semifinal door wide open while further hardening the defending champions’ mettle.

In Thailand, Siam Sport said goals from Van Vi, Hai Long and Xuan Son handed Vietnam a commanding advantage in the scramble for a semifinal spot.

CNN Indonesia said Vietnam’s high press left the host “completely helpless” as Kim’s players squeezed aggressively from the opening whistle, forcing a cascade of errors and two goals within just over 15 minutes.

Xuan Son’s presence after the break only dialed up the pressure, with the substitute putting the 3-0 gloss on the scoreline.

Bola admitted Vietnam had left Indonesia “embarrassed”, saying coach John Herdman’s side was completely outplayed by the champions’ increasingly sophisticated football. DetikSport said the defeat pushed Indonesia’s semifinal hopes closer to the brink, while Merah Putih called it one of the country’s heaviest ASEAN Cup losses to Vietnam.

TvOne News reported that thousands of home supporters streamed out of Pakansari Stadium moments after Xuan Son made it 3-0 in the 71st minute.

Notably, the win also commanded headlines in the Republic of Korea – coach Kim’s homeland. Major outlets, including Sports Chosun, OSEN, News1 and Xports News, uniformly branded the result a “perfect response” from the 49-year-old after the criticism triggered by a prior stalemate with Singapore.

Sports Chosun said Kim demonstrated his coaching caliber through bold personnel and tactical shifts. Four changes to the starting lineup, paired with a relentless high-tempo press, ambushed Indonesia and effectively settled the contest in just over 15 minutes.

OSEN labelled it a “Kim Sang Sik victory”, noting that Vietnam produced a performance unrecognisable from the Singapore draw. It said the Korean coach not only overhauled his tactical setup but also brought out a fierce competitive spirit from his squad.

News1 called the 3-0 win a statement of the defending ASEAN Cup champions' standing and said it put Vietnam within touching distance of the semifinals, adding that Kim is steadily proving he is the right man to build on the legacy of predecessor Park Hang Seo.

Xports News said pressure on Kim has eased markedly after the commanding display at Pakansari. Winning away against a direct rival restores Vietnam’s confidence and supplies a psychological jolt as they mount their title defence.

The 3-0 win fired Vietnam to the Group A top with seven points from three matches, putting their semifinal fate firmly in their own hands at the 2026 ASEAN Cup./.​

VNA
#2026 ASEAN Cup #Kim Sang Sik #Pakansari Stadium #ASEAN Cup 2026 #football Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Players at the Vietnam (in white) – Yemen match on May 7. (Photo: VFF)

Vietnam edge Yemen in AFC U17 Asian Cup opener

At the 2026 AFC U-17 Asian Cup, Vietnam are drawn in Group C alongside the Republic of Korea (RoK), the UAE and Yemen. Under the fixture schedule, Vietnam will face Yemen on May 7, the RoK on May 10 and the UAE on May 14.

See more

National treasures on display at the Can Tho Museum feature QR codes that visitors can scan to access more information. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho steps up digitalisation of cultural heritage

A digital portal on cultural heritage data of Can Tho will be built, supporting the city’s digital transformation targets in heritage management under Politburo Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on developing Vietnamese culture.

An impressive Xoe Thai dance performance at the “Northwest Quintessence” street festival. (Photo: VNA)

Community-led approach strengthens ethnic cultural heritage preservation

Established in 2025, the Vietnam Pioneers Network provides a space for ethnic communities to share their heritage stories, helping reduce ethnic stereotypes and promote understanding of cultural diversity. Operating on a voluntary basis, the network connects community groups in localities across the country through core members.

Opportunities for Vietnamese cinema to break through

Opportunities for Vietnamese cinema to break through

Against the backdrop of globalisation and the explosion of digital technology, cinema is no longer merely an art form. It has become an important cultural industry making a direct contribution to economic growth and national soft power.

A large number of tourists visit Hue Imperial City. (Photo: VNA)

Hue rolls out vibrant events to boost National Day tourism

Vietnamese visitors will also receive free admission to attractions within the Complex of Hue Monuments on August 19 and September 2, giving domestic tourists greater opportunities to explore the historical and cultural heritage of the former imperial capital.

A performance showcases the rich heritage of Then at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam showcases Then ritual practices in Laos

The programme aims to promote the value of an intangible cultural heritage of humanity while strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos.

Delegates at the tournament’s group-stage draw ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Pickleball World Cup 2026 gets underway in Da Nang

The tournament will feature leading players from the PPA and APP circuits alongside top Vietnamese and international competitors, including Ly Hoang Nam, Phuc Huynh, Truong Vinh Hien, Sophia Phuong Anh and Sophia Huynh Tran.

A match at KAVIJA CUP 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese community in Japan’s Karate tournament held

The 2026 Karate tournament for Vietnamese people in Japan, KAVIJA CUP 2026 provided athletes with opportunities to exchange experience and improve their skills, and identifies promising talents for higher-level competitions in Japan and internationally.