Culture - Sports

Lawmakers mull over changes to architecture law

On architectural management, the draft Law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Architecture clarifies the concept of “national cultural identity in architecture”, tying design to the preservation and promotion of regional heritage. It pushes architecture that mirrors local identity and fits each locality’s natural, historical and social conditions, while setting criteria to identify, assess and protect architecturally valuable buildings as a distinct form of cultural heritage.

Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)
Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Lawmakers heard a Government proposal and verification report on the draft Law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Architecture during the 16th National Assembly’s first extraordinary session in Hanoi on August 5.

Defining “national cultural identity in architecture”

Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh said the draft law would amend or replace 14 articles, scrap four and keep 23 intact.

On architectural management, the draft clarifies the concept of “national cultural identity in architecture”, tying design to the preservation and promotion of regional heritage. It pushes architecture that mirrors local identity and fits each locality’s natural, historical and social conditions, while setting criteria to identify, assess and protect architecturally valuable buildings as a distinct form of cultural heritage.

It also aims to enshrine the Politburo’s Resolution 80-NQ/TW on Vietnamese culture development into law.

The draft upgrades architectural management tools, specifically management regulations and design competitions, to meet demands for lawmaking reform and national development in a new era.

Curbing wastefulness and red tape

Presenting the verification report on the draft law, Chairwoman of the NA Committee for Science, Technology and Environment Nguyen Thanh Hai said the committee largely backs the proposed changes to Article 5.

The committee recommended that the provincial-level People’s Committees issue a set of criteria and a general framework to guide the identification of national cultural identity locally. Commune-level authorities would then simply apply that framework without devising their own separate standards.

It broadly endorsed the proposed authority to issue architectural management regulations under the two-tier local administration model. To ensure feasibility, it urged the Government to consider requiring management regulations only in special, new urban and central areas, not across entire administrative boundaries.

It stressed strict urban design controls of large-scale private real estate projects and lakeside, riverside and coastal zones to protect the broader landscape.

Control mechanisms should be added to lift urban space quality, promote green architecture, improve energy efficiency and adaptation to climate change.

For architecturally valuable buildings, the committee asked drafters to codify core criteria for identification and classification, while clearly defining provincial-level committees’ duties in drawing up, approving, publishing and revising the relevant lists.

It also proposed studying consultation mechanisms that tap professional and social organisations, independent expert councils and local communities before any building is put on the list.

At the same time, mechanisms should be set up to manage and preserve buildings with outstanding architectural value that fall short of heritage recognition criteria, while balancing owners’ interests.

The committee also largely agreed with narrowing the scope of architectural positions that require a mandatory practice certificate, a move designed to cut red tape.

It proposed, however, scrapping the 10-year validity period for architectural practice certificates and instead managing their validity automatically based on professionals’ continuing professional development (CPD) points./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Law on Architecture #Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Institutional and legal breakthroughs

Related News

Hue royal architecture preserves a unique heritage of poetry and prose

Hue royal architecture preserves unique heritage of poetry and prose

Poetry and literary inscriptions adorning the royal architecture of Hue comprise poems, prose works, parallel sentences and calligraphic panels in classical Chinese characters. Drawn from literary works created during the Nguyen Dynasty (1802–1945), they together form a unique “Museum of Poetry”.

See more

National treasures on display at the Can Tho Museum feature QR codes that visitors can scan to access more information. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho steps up digitalisation of cultural heritage

A digital portal on cultural heritage data of Can Tho will be built, supporting the city’s digital transformation targets in heritage management under Politburo Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on developing Vietnamese culture.

An impressive Xoe Thai dance performance at the “Northwest Quintessence” street festival. (Photo: VNA)

Community-led approach strengthens ethnic cultural heritage preservation

Established in 2025, the Vietnam Pioneers Network provides a space for ethnic communities to share their heritage stories, helping reduce ethnic stereotypes and promote understanding of cultural diversity. Operating on a voluntary basis, the network connects community groups in localities across the country through core members.

Opportunities for Vietnamese cinema to break through

Opportunities for Vietnamese cinema to break through

Against the backdrop of globalisation and the explosion of digital technology, cinema is no longer merely an art form. It has become an important cultural industry making a direct contribution to economic growth and national soft power.

A large number of tourists visit Hue Imperial City. (Photo: VNA)

Hue rolls out vibrant events to boost National Day tourism

Vietnamese visitors will also receive free admission to attractions within the Complex of Hue Monuments on August 19 and September 2, giving domestic tourists greater opportunities to explore the historical and cultural heritage of the former imperial capital.

A performance showcases the rich heritage of Then at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam showcases Then ritual practices in Laos

The programme aims to promote the value of an intangible cultural heritage of humanity while strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos.

Delegates at the tournament’s group-stage draw ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Pickleball World Cup 2026 gets underway in Da Nang

The tournament will feature leading players from the PPA and APP circuits alongside top Vietnamese and international competitors, including Ly Hoang Nam, Phuc Huynh, Truong Vinh Hien, Sophia Phuong Anh and Sophia Huynh Tran.

A match at KAVIJA CUP 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese community in Japan’s Karate tournament held

The 2026 Karate tournament for Vietnamese people in Japan, KAVIJA CUP 2026 provided athletes with opportunities to exchange experience and improve their skills, and identifies promising talents for higher-level competitions in Japan and internationally.