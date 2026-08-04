Politics

Proposals on establishment of Quang Ninh, Bac Ninh cities to be submitted to legislature

Presenting the Government’s proposals, Minister of Home Affairs Nguyen Tien Hai said the establishment of the two cities and Bac Ninh’s 12 wards has met all political and legal requirements. The proposals are also consistent with the national master plan, plans on the urban and rural system and the Red River Delta region, provincial plans, and general urban planning schemes.

The National Assembly Standing Committee votes and approves the submission of the proposals on the establishment of Quang Ninh and Bac Ninh cities to the 16th-tenure legislature. (Photo: VNA)
The National Assembly Standing Committee votes and approves the submission of the proposals on the establishment of Quang Ninh and Bac Ninh cities to the 16th-tenure legislature. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly Standing Committee looked into the proposals for upgrading Quang Ninh and Bac Ninh provinces to centrally-run cities and establishing 12 new wards in Bac Ninh, at a session on August 4.

Presenting the Government’s proposals, Minister of Home Affairs Nguyen Tien Hai said the establishment of the two cities and Bac Ninh’s 12 wards has met all political and legal requirements. The proposals are also consistent with the national master plan, plans on the urban and rural system and the Red River Delta region, provincial plans, and general urban planning schemes.

He noted that Quang Ninh and Bac Ninh have continued to play important roles in the development of the Red River Delta. Both provinces have effectively tapped their potential and advantages to become major economic centres and among the country’s leading localities.

The proposal for Quang Ninh is based on its existing natural area, population and the number of commune-level administrative units. The new city will cover 6,231.27 sq.km, have a population of over 1.52 million, and comprise 54 commune-level administrative units, including 30 wards, 22 communes and two special zones.

Meanwhile, Bac Ninh city will be established based on the existing natural area, population and commune-level administrative units of Bac Ninh province after the establishment of 12 wards. The city will cover 4,713.75 sq.km, with a population of nearly 3.99 million, and 99 commune-level administrative units, including 54 communes and 45 wards. The proposed 12 wards comprise Yen Phong, Tien Du, Chi Lang, Phu Lang, Luong Tai, Gia Binh, Nhan Thang, Hiep Hoa, Bo Ha, Lang Giang, Kep and Luc Nam.

Hai affirmed that the proposals met all five conditions stipulated in the Law on Organisation of Local Administration and all seven criteria for establishing centrally-run cities, as well as all five criteria for establishing wards under relevant regulations.

Chairman of the NA Committee for Legal and Judicial Affairs Phan Chi Hieu said the committee supported the establishment of the cities and wards, which has received in-principle approval from the Party Central Committee and its Politburo.

The committee also endorsed the proposals by the Supreme People’s Court and Supreme People’s Procuracy to establish the People’s Courts and People’s Procuracies in Quang Ninh and Bac Ninh cities.

Following discussions, the NA Standing Committee approved submitting the proposals to the 16th-tenure legislature for consideration and approval at its ongoing first extraordinary session.

With 100% of members present voting in favour, the committee also adopted a resolution establishing the wards in Bac Ninh province and approved in principle draft resolutions on people’s courts and procuracies in Quang Ninh and Bac Ninh./.


VNA
#Nghị quyết 66 #pháp luật #đột phá thể chế #NQ 66 #Quang Ninh #Bac Ninh #centrally-run city status Bac Ninh Quang Ninh
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