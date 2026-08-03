Politics

PM sets August 10 deadline for follow-up plans to Party Central Committee’s resolutions

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung ordered ministries, agencies and localities to stick closely to resolutions, agendas and plans, making sure every task is finished on time and to the standard required by the Party Central Committee, Politburo, Secretariat, National Assembly (NA) and Government.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the Government meeting on August 3. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the Government meeting on August 3. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on August 3 instructed ministries, sectors and localities to issue or update action plans to follow the Party Central Committee’s third plenum resolutions and conclusions no later than August 10.

At the regular July meeting in Hanoi, government members agreed that the macro-economy remained broadly stable during the January–July period. The consumer price index fell an estimated 0.12% in July from June, bringing the seven-month average to 4.39% year-on-year. State budget revenue reached an estimated 1.83 quadrillion VND (70 billion USD), or 72.5% of the full-year target.

Public investment disbursement through late July hit an estimated 425.3 trillion VND, equal to 41.9% of the plan and 86.8 trillion VND higher in absolute terms than a year earlier.

Foreign direct investment remained a standout. Newly registered capital surged 58% to 38.06 billion USD, while actual FDI disbursement climbed 11.8% to 15.2 billion USD. Total trade in the first seven months hit an estimated 659.6 billion USD, a 28.1% annual jump.

Progress, quality must be met

The PM ordered ministries, agencies and localities to stick closely to resolutions, agendas and plans, making sure every task is finished on time and to the standard required by the Party Central Committee, Politburo, Secretariat, National Assembly (NA) and Government.

Ministries and ministerial-level agencies must finalise and submit 24 draft laws and resolutions to the 16th NA’s first extraordinary session, plus about 40 drafts for the October session, along with the necessary guiding documents.

They were also instructed to continue seeking input from competent authorities on major issues and listen to feedback from citizens and businesses when finalising the drafts.

Lawmakers crafting the Law on Support for Small-and Medium-Sized Enterprises should look at bringing individuals and household businesses under its coverage, creating incentives for them to step up into formal enterprises, especially single-member ones.

Ministries and agencies were told to tighten discipline and speed up the issuance of detailed regulations and enforcement guides for laws and resolutions to prevent any legal gaps.

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The Government's July meeting on August 3 (Photo: VNA)

The Ministry of Justice must urgently prepare the Government’s report on the review of legal documents and submit it to the steering committee before August 15, then to the Government for consideration and to the NA Standing Committee before August 30.

Stability and double-digit growth in focus

The PM said the Government has so far approved adjustments to the national master plan for 2021–2030, six socio-economic regional plans, 33 out of 34 provincial plans, and 12 of 34 sectoral plans, including the national land use blueprint.

He asked ministers and heads of agencies to complete the formulation and adjustment of the remaining 22 sectoral plans within their remit, targeting double-digit growth and statutory deadlines. All adjustments need to wrap up in the third quarter.

Ministries, agencies and localities must regularly check whether the growth goal is still within reach and roll out effective steps to boost growth while keeping the macro-economy stable and inflation in check.

They were also told to accelerate public investment allocation and disbursement, especially at 10 ministries and agencies and several provinces with low rates, with the goal of hitting 100% of assigned capital. No proposal to return 2026 central budget funds should be made without first reviewing how that might affect the growth target.

He further directed tasks for national defence-security and external relations, while ordering thorough preparations for upcoming diplomatic activities involving Party and State leaders and active planning for APEC Year 2027.

Other specific tasks were also assigned to relevant ministries, agencies and localities./.​

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #HNNG 33_2 #FDI disbursement #double-digit growth #Prime Minister Le Minh Hung #Party Central Committee #public investment disbursement Vietnam
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