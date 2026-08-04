Politics

☀️ Morning digest on August 4

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

☀️ Morning digest on August 4

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- The 16th National Assembly, on August 3, reviewed government proposals and verification reports on three draft laws and resolutions, covering special mechanisms for addressing legal violations in both the State and private sectors, along with applying science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation; and those to tackle challenges facing projects for the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2027 in the Phu Quoc special zone, An Giang province; and the revised Petroleum Law.

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Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Economic and Financial Affairs, speaks at the NA session on August 3. (Photo: VNA)

Presenting the Government’s proposal, Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang said the proposed resolution on special mechanisms for handling legal violations related to the State and private sectors and the application of science, technology, innovation and digital transformation aims to institutionalise Party policies and provide a legal basis to protect dynamic and innovative officials who dare to think and act for the common good, without corruption, wastefulness or wrongdoings. Read full text

- The 16th National Assembly (NA) on August 3 approved the appointment of Nguyen Tien Hai as Minister of Home Affairs for the 2026–2031 term during the opening day of its first extraordinary session.

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National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (R) presents flowers to congratulate new Minister of Home Affairs Nguyen Tien Hai. (Photo published by VNA)

According to a press release from the National Assembly Office, the national assembly, chaired by NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man, approved Prime Minister Le Minh Hung’s proposal to relieve Do Thanh Binh of his post as Minister of Home Affairs for the 2026–2031 term to take on a new assignment.Read full text

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on August 3 instructed ministries, sectors and localities to issue or update action plans to implement the Party Central Committee’s third plenum resolutions and conclusions no later than August 10.

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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the Government meeting on August 3. (Photo: VNA)

At the regular July meeting in Hanoi, government members agreed that the macro-economy remained broadly stable during the January-July period. The consumer price index fell an estimated 0.12% in July from June, bringing the seven-month average to 4.39% year-on-year. State budget revenue reached an estimated 1.83 quadrillion VND (70 billion USD), or 72.5% of the full-year target. Read full text

- Vietnam will continue tax cuts, tax payment extensions and fee reductions to support people and businesses amid inflationary pressures while helping maintain macroeconomic stability, Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Duc Chi said at the Government's regular July press conference on August 3.

The official said the Ministry of Finance (MoF) is maintaining a 2-percentage-point reduction in value-added tax (VAT) for goods and services subject to the standard 10% VAT rate, lowering it to 8% through the end of 2026. Read full text

- The People’s Procuracy of Hanoi on August 3 filed charges against 188 defendants, including ringleader Pho Duc Nam, known as Mr Pips, in one of Vietnam’s biggest online investment fraud cases.

The accusations include fraud, money laundering, dealing with criminally obtained assets, and tax evasion across multiple locations nationwide. Read full text

- The Hanoi Department of Health, in collaboration with the Vinmec Healthcare System, announced the successful completion of two-way remote robotic surgeries on August 3, with a network between Hanoi and Can Tho enabling two hospitals, located more than 1,700 kilometres apart, to alternate as both the remote command centre and the site where the patient undergoes surgery.

The network links Vinmec Smart City Hospital in Hanoi and Vinmec Can Tho Hospital. Unlike previous standalone remote robotic procedures, the new model allows either establishment to take turns serving as the command centre, creating an interconnected surgical network rather than relying on a single control hub. Read full text

- Vietnam welcomed 13.9 million international visitors in the first seven months of 2026, up 13.8% year-on-year, achieving about 56% of this year's target of 25 million foreign arrivals, reported the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance.

Data released on August 3 showed that the country received 1.67 million international visitors in July alone, an increase of 6.6% compared with the same month last year./. Read full text

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